Autism Challenge: TikTok Challenge Sparks Outrage Online

A new TikTok challenge has caused an immense amount of outrage on social media. Some TikTok users have participated in the “Autism Challenge,” a challenge that mocks those with disabilities, including autism. In one example, a mother and daughter made a video of themelves dancing in an offensive way, “pulling faces and pretending to be disabled,” according to The Sun.

Here is a video of some users participating in the challenge, shared by the YouTube account “A Specialty Community.”

Since videos of the Autism Challenge went viral on social media, many individuals reached out to TikTok to remove the clips from the platform.

Anna Kennedy, the founder of Autism’s Got Talent and the charity AnnaKennedyonline, spoke with a representative from TikTok. The spokesperson told Kennedy: “This content does not reflect our values and is against the code of conduct outlined in our Community Guidelines. We will take action on any content that violates our policies.”

Received Today from the Press Office #TikTok spokesperson said:

'This content does not reflect our values and is against the code of conduct outlined in our Community Guidelines. We will take action on any content that violates our policies." #autismchallenge #autism @tiktok_uk pic.twitter.com/bBSZYLZuqM — Anna Kennedy OBE (@AnnaKennedy1) May 15, 2020

Social Media Users Share Their Outrage With the Autism Challenge

Since the Autism Challenge started going viral, many individuals have taken to social media to share their outrage with the challenge. A Twitter user named Emily posted:

It absolutely sickens me that there’s a challenge going around on tiktok to make fun of people with autism 🤬 @tiktok_us what the hell are you playing at letting people use your platform to discriminate? My son has autism and I’m nothing but proud of him! — Emily M (@Emily_1010x) May 15, 2020

Another Twitter user, Kate, posted:

STOP TIKTOK AUTISM CHALLENGE!!! VERY DISGUSTING!!! DON'T EVER MAKE FUN OF PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES! YOU ARE NOT EVEN COOL DOING IT! IF THIS SHIT WON'T STOP, WE SHOULD REQUEST/DEMAND FOR TIKTOK SHUTDOWN!!! — KATE (@Katheerpillar) May 15, 2020

A user named Ryann wrote:

I just found out about this TikTok "Autism Challenge"

Seriously what is wrong with people? If you find this funny, or are partaking in this in ANY way, just leave. Unfollow me. This is beyond screwed up — RYΛNN LYNN WΞLLΞR 🔥 (@TheOnlyRyann) May 15, 2020

A Twitter user who goes by “Shy Guymer” wrote:

I am SO upset about TikTok more then i ever was before. This Autism challenge there is another example that people do not care who you are! They always make fun about you, no matter what you do! I will not stand for this! I am #ActuallyAutistic and i'm proud of it! — ShyGuymer (@ShyGuymer) May 15, 2020

Autism Organizations Have Reacted to the Challenge

Autism Advocacy Ontario tweeted a statement:

In the statement, the organization said that the Autism Challenge was unacceptable and that they would “like to see stricter restrictions on these type of videos, the same way TikTok does with other explicit and racial content.”

The Autism Speaks organization tweeted:

We are shocked and disturbed by the recent @tiktok_us challenge that encourages mean-spirited, discriminatory and cruel behavior toward people with special needs, including autism. — autism speaks (@autismspeaks) May 13, 2020

