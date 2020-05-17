Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse Criticized for Bizarre High School Graduation Speech

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse delivered a speech to Fremont High School‘s graduating class of 2020 that some are saying he should apologize for.

During the speech, the Republican senator — a 1990 Fremont High School graduate — insulted China, people named Jeremy and the profession of psychology, while he also implied that the graduating seniors were physically out-of-shape and lazy.

Fremont High School 2020 Online Graduation CelebrationCongratulations to the Fremont High School graduating class of 2020. Special thanks to United States Senator Ben Sasse and Nebraska State Senator Lynne Walz for supporting our graduates and being part of this celebration. Student Speeches: Ellee Egr – 19:05 Caitlyn Beecher – 25:31 Turner Blick – 31:55 Alexis Toliver – 38:42 Fremont Varsity Choir – 44:38 2020-05-16T17:00:08Z

“Congratulations, graduates, this is a big moment,” he began. “Not on graduating high school but on making the journey down the stairs from your bedroom to the living room and putting on something slightly more formal than sweatpants. Your grandparents are proud of you, we’re all proud of you, it took a lot of effort, we want to recognize your sacrifice.”

Many Nebraskans and Parents Were Not Amused by Sasse’s Speech

Very quickly into the speech, Sasse insinuated that the graduates were in worse physical shape than when he and his peers were at Fremont:

Adults don’t tell you this, but once or twice a week in real-world life, someone’s going to ask you to climb a giant rope … Sure, every now and then, the rope is a metaphor, but honestly, most of the time, it’s just a big rope. If you don’t get that joke, talk to your mom and dad. Back in the day when we were a lot fitter than you people are, we used to have to climb ropes all the way up to the ceiling of the gym all the time.

He also minimized the significance of high school graduation ceremonies.

“I know I’m not supposed to say this, but you’re not missing out on much because honestly, nobody — and by nobody, I mean nobody — remembers anything about their high school graduation,” he said.

Some of the more widely criticized and political moments came when he continuously blamed China for the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent social-distance lifestyle adjustments. For example, when mentioning that the distinctions between teachers and parents had all but gone away, he added “Thanks, China.”

Near the end of the speech, Sasse also referred to “thugs in China” who were to blame for the coronavirus outbreak’s spread:

We will bring the economy back. We are going to beat the virus … We’re going to have to have a serious reckoning with the thugs in China who let this mess spiral out of control by lying about it.

In a Facebook post, Fremont school board member Michael Petersen told graduates, “You deserved better than the graduation remarks from Senator Ben Sasse. The racism, implying that our graduates are fat and lazy, disparaging teachers, and attacking the mental health profession are despicable.” He also said that Sasse should apologize, the Associated Press reported.

The Democratic Party of Nebraska even put together a video of Sasse’s “greatest hits” during the speech:

James Wegmann, Sasse’s spokesman, defended the senator’s remarks as jokes and said the comments about China were true, the Associated Press reported.

It’s ridiculous that some politically addicted folks are complaining about Ben calling out China in a joke. He’s said this for months, because it’s true: The Chinese Communist Party’s coronavirus coverup wasted time that could have contained the spread — those lies cost innocent lives in China and around the world. Pretending graduates are too fragile to hear the truth is silly.

READ NEXT: Ben Sasse Says He Was ‘Cringing’ When Bill Maher Used N Word