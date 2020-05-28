Bow Wow and Angela Simmons: Dating History and Are They Getting Back Together?

Early on in the season of Growing Up Hip Hop, Romeo Miller said he’d be taking a step back from the show due to unnecessary drama. Some of that drama revolves around a love triangle between him, his ex-girlfriend Angela Simmons and her on-again, off-again love interest Bow Wow.

Though the two only briefly officially dated, Bow Wow and Simmons have a storied past, and it seems to be coming back up on GUHH.

According to the episode synopsis for Season 5, Episode 18, titled “Sit Down, Throne Down,” Romeo and the Simmons family are still feuding, and when Bow Wow shows up, it pushes Romeo to the brink. The teaser for the episode shows that the whole cast is upset when Romeo shows up to a sit-down with an entire entourage.

Bow Wow and Angela Simmons Made a Marriage Pact

Now that Romeo has left the show and gone only part-time, Angela and Bow Wow seem to be rekindling their romance, even making a marriage pact at one point earlier in the season.

After Bow Wow and his most recent girlfriend broke up, he sat down with Angela and talked about how he thought maybe he shouldn’t be in a relationship and said it’s a possibility that it’s just not meant to be for him, which Angela seemed to think was ridiculous. She said he says the same thing every time he gets out of a relationship with someone.

Angela told him he should take some time to himself and really get to know himself as a person, even taking the time to be celibate for “like a month.” Then, Bow Wow said they should make a contract.

“If your a*s ain’t married by 36, we’re just gonna get married and have a kid,” he said. That means they’d be married in just four years if they took the “contract” seriously.

Angela Simmons and Bow Wow Dating History

The couple first met when Angela was 17 years old, and she says he has broken her heart countless times during that time. The first time they dated, the relationship ended because of Angela’s decision to stay a virgin until she was married.

“Our bond was like a Martin and Gina thing,” he said. “There will always be that question of ‘What if,'” and he continued, saying that their relationship ultimately didn’t work because of her decision to remain a virgin until she was married. He said he didn’t want to make that type of commitment.

Angela, on her end, told E Online that she doesn’t know where they’ll end up as a couple, referencing the love triangle between herself, Romeo and Bow Wow. In a confessional of a previous episode, she mentioned that she and Bow Wow were young when they were together.

“Bow and I — we were young. Like — he did a lot of messing up,” she said with a grin. “A lot of it. A lot of hurting my young teenage heart. A lot of it. Cause he was young and having fun and I was, like, the girl who was probably, like, ready to commit and it was not the time for that.”

Bow Wow recently commented on Simmons’ Instagram photo of her in a bikini in Bali, writing “Im just glad I was lucky to take the photo.

Angela has also said that her family wants her to date Bow Wow, but earlier this season she said that she was just helping him out with some merch.

“I’m happy Bow’s in town for awhile…” Simmons says, leading him to tell her she never calls him Bow but always calls him Gregory. “I’m happy Gregory’s in town.”

Growing Up Hip Hop airs on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. / 8 p.m. Central on WE tv. Tune in to watch the drama unfold.

