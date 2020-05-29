WATCH: Live Video of CNN Reporter Arrested On Air

A CNN journalist has been arrested while reporting from the Minneapolis riots.

Live video has emerged of the moment correspondent Omar Jimenez was led away in handcuffs while on the scene in Minneapolis.

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/IY0H1Lc77E pic.twitter.com/s9XmwVfabP — New Day (@NewDay) May 29, 2020



Jimenez can be heard addressing the riot-gear clad state police, offering to move to a different location.

“We can move back to where you’d like. We are live on air at the moment. There are four of us, we are one team.

“Just put us back where you want us we will go. We were just getting out of your way when you were advancing through the intersection. Just let us know. We got you.”

Jimenez continues his reporting as a police officer is seen holding his arm shortly before he is arrested.

The reporter then begins to ask “why am I under arrest?” before he is led away.

The astonished CNN anchors then report back from the newsdesk.

“If you’re just tuning in, you’re watching our correspondent, Omar Jimenez, being arrested by state police in Minnesota.

“I’ve never seen anything like this.”

The network said Jimenez and his production team were “arrested for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves – a clear violation of their First Amendment rights.”

A CNN reporter & his production team were arrested this morning in Minneapolis for doing their jobs, despite identifying themselves – a clear violation of their First Amendment rights. The authorities in Minnesota, incl. the Governor, must release the 3 CNN employees immediately. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) May 29, 2020

More information will be posted as this story develops.