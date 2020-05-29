George Floyd: Transcript of 911 Call Released by Minneapolis Police

The transcript of the 911 call that led to the arrest of George Floyd has been released.

Nationwide protests have erupted after the 46-year-old died in police custody on Monday evening following an incident where a police officer held his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. The four officers who responded, Derek Chavin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng, have been fired.

The official transcript from the 911 call on May 25th, when Floyd was arrested on suspicion of forgery, was released yesterday by the Minneapolis Police.

In the transcript, the caller is describes being given a fake $20 bill by a man who remains sitting on his car outside the store.

“He was also drunk and everything, and return to give us our cigarettes back … so he can go home but he doesn’t want to do that, and he’s sitting on his car cause he is awfully drunk and he’s not in control of himself,” the caller says.

The caller then goes on to describe the man’s appearance and details of their location to the 911 dispatcher.

The full transcript of the call can be found below:

May 25, 2020; 20:01:14

Operator: 911 what’s the address of the emergency?

Caller: This is ah 3759 Chicago AV.

Operator: How can I help you?

Caller: Um someone comes our store and give us fake bills and we realize it before he left the store, and we ran back outside, they was sitting on their car. We tell them to give us their phone, put their (inaudible) thing back and everything and he was also drunk and everything and return to give us our cigarettes back and so he can, so he can go home but he doesn’t want to do that, and he’s sitting on his car cause he is awfully drunk and he’s not in control of himself.

Operator: Okay, what type of vehicle does he have?

Caller: And … um he’s got a vehicle that is ah …ah he got a vehicle that is ah one second let me see if I can see the license. The driver license is BRJ026.

Operator: Okay, what color is it?

Caller: It’s a blue color. It’s a blue van.

Operator: Blue van?

Caller: Yes, van.

Operator: Alright blue van, gotcha. Is it out front or is it on 38th ST?

Caller: Ah it’s on 38th ST.

Operator: On 38th ST. So, this guy gave a counterfeit bill, has your cigarettes, and he’s under the influence of something?

Caller: Something like that, yes. He is not acting right.

Operator: What’s he look like, what race?

Caller: Um, he’s a tall guy. He’s like tall and bald, about like 6…6 1/2, and she’s not acting right so and she started to go, drive the car.

Operator: Okay so, female or a male?

Caller: Um…

Operator: Is it a girl or a boy?

Caller: (Talking to somebody else)—he’s asking (inaudible) one second. Hello?

Operator: Is it a girl or a boy that did this?

Caller: It is a man.

Operator: Okay. Is he white, black, Native, Hispanic, Asian?

Caller: Something like that.

Operator: Which one? White, black, Native, Hispanic, Asian?

Caller: No, he’s a black guy.

Operator: Alright (sigh).

Caller: How is your day going?

Operator: Not too bad.

Caller: Had a long day, huh?

Operator: What’s your name?

Caller: My name is (REDACTED)

Operator: Alright, a phone number for you?

Caller: (REDACTED)

Operator: Alright, I’ve got help on the way. If that vehicle or that person leaves before we get there, just give us a call back, otherwise we’ll have squads out there shortly, okay?

Caller: No problem.

Operator: Thank you.

The Investigation Will Take Some Time, Federal Prosecutors & Medical Examiners Say

A spokesperson for Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office told CBS News it could take at least three weeks to determine how Floyd died.

The investigation is ongoing, but federal prosecutor Erica MacDonald said today that “justice will be served.” Prosecutors have asked for the public’s patience while they reach a “meaningful decision.”

The Owner of Cup Foods, Where The Counterfeit Bill Was Presented, Has Spoken Out

Owner Of Store Where Police First Made Contact With George Floyd Is Speaking OutReg Chapman speaks with Mahmod Abuma-yaleh, the owner of Cup Foods, about the 911 call that ended in the death of George Floyd (2:10). WCCO 4 News At 5 – May 28, 2020 2020-05-28T22:26:57Z

The owner of Cup Foods, who was not the original 911 caller, spoke to CBS WCCO, saying the store “is the community,” and the incident should never have happened.

“We don’t just work in the community, we are the community,” Mahmod Abumayaleh said.

Abumayaleh described the entire incident, which took place in and near the vicinity of the 31-year-old South Minneapolis convenience store, as out of the ordinary, from a counterfeit bill being identified in the first place to Floyd remaining outside the store.

He told CBS he was not there at the time, but staff followed protocol.

When the police arrived, the patron was outside of the establishment, “which normally never takes place. Why he was still there, we’re not sure.

“Most of the time, when patrons give us a counterfeit bill, they don’t even know it’s fake. So when the police are called, there’s no crime being committed. They just want to know where they got it from.

“This was a very circumstantial event that ended in a tragedy, and unfortunately, we’re taking a lot of animosity for it.”

He told the Sahan Journal that he and his employees, who had received death threats this week, were “shocked by the behaviour of police,” and “saddened” by Floyd’s death.

“A Murderer Lives Here” Graffiti & Red Paint Has Appeared Outside Derek Chauvin’s House

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin’s house has been the target of vandalism after he was identified as the man in the video holding his knee on Floyd’s neck as Floyd repeated “I can’t breathe.”

Calling for the former officer to face murder charges, the protestors dumped red paint and wrote the words “a murderer lives here” and “murderer” on Chauvin’s driveway. They also placed a sign outside his home reading “people don’t kill people, cops do.”

Chauvin was fired along with three colleagues earlier this week. According to The Independent, he was placed on paid leave in 2006 for shooting and killing a man who had allegedly stabbed his girlfriend. One of the protestors, Delyla Doshie, said there was no reason why Chauvin should not be in jail now.

Floyd, who leaves behind two daughters aged 6 and 22, was remembered this week by friends as a “gentle giant man.” His family spoke out this week and denouncing the events of Monday evening as “clearly murder.”

