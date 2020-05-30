Derek Chauvin’s Wife Says She’s Divorcing Him Over George Floyd Case [Report]

Derek Chauvin’s wife, Kellie Chauvin, announced in a public statement that she is seeking a divorce from her husband. Derek Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with George Floyd’s death, after Chauvin was seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck shortly before Floyd died. Kellie Chauvin’s announcement was reported by a local news source after speaking with her attorney.

Kellie Chauvin’s Attorney Released a Public Statement to Local News That She’s Seeking a Divorce

Esme Murphy of WCCO-TV broke the news on Twitter after Kellie Chauvin’s attorney released the statement on her behalf.

The statement reads:

This evening, I spoke with Kellie Chauvin and her family. She is devastated by Mr. Floyd’s death… her utmost sympathy lies with his family, with his loved ones, and with everyone who is grieving (the) tragedy. She has filed for dissolution of her marriage to Derek Chauvin. While Ms. Chauvin has no children from her current marriage, she respectfully requests that her children, her elder parents, and her extended family be given safety and privacy during this difficult time.

In response to a question on Twitter about whether Kellie Chauvin was divorcing Derek Chauvin because of the Floyd case, Murphy responded: “Kellie Chauvin is divorcing her husband Derek Chauvin because of his role in the George Floyd case.”

The announcement came on the same day that Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington announced that Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with Floyd’s death. You can read the criminal complaint against Chauvin here.

