Five Mile Swamp Fire in Florida Panhandle: Map, Evacuation Updates & Photos

The Five Mile Swamp Fire (also called the 5 Mile Swamp Fire) in Santa Rosa County, Florida is growing, prompting evacuation recommendations for people in the nearby regions. Read on for the latest details about the fire, including maps, evacuation updates, and more.

Evacuation Map & Updates

The Five Mile Swamp Fire in Santa Rosa County near Pensacola is prompting evacuation recommendations. According to the Florida Disaster Map, this fire is 370 acres in size.

The following map, shared by Pensacola News Journal, shows the current location of evacuation recommendations. You can see the full map here. As of early evening May 6, the evacuations were recommended but not mandatory. This can change at any time, so it’s best to keep an eye on local updates if you’re in the area.

Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom in to see the evacuation map’s details.

As of early evening on Wednesday, May 6, evacuations had been recommended for people east of Avalon Boulevard to Blackwater River, south of I-10, in Santa Rosa. All roads are currently open, so there’s no recommended route if someone chooses to evacuate. NWF Daily News reported that residents south of I-10 to the Garcon Point Bridge are recommended to evacuate, along with residents south of I-10 from Escambia Bay to Blackwater Bay.

Because of low humidity and high winds from a cold front, the fire grew quickly, Pensacola News Journal reported. A red flag warning has also been issued for the area and will be in effect until 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Brad Baker, Santa Rosa County Director of Emergency Management, told Pensacola News Journal earlier in the day: “There are plenty of spots in town that are open right now that they can maintain their social distancing in, and so we’re concentrating on trying to control the fire. If it ends up being a longer term deal, then we’ll work on sheltering.”

However, that has since changed, and now a shelter has opened at the Milton Community Center at 5629 Byrom Street.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office noted: “Do not let COVID-19 prevent you from utilizing the community shelter if needed. If the community center is your best available refuge from the wildfire, follow CDC guidelines for physical distancing and disease prevention.”

County officials recommended that anyone who does evacuate should take their pets with them.

The radar below shows smoke from the fire:

Crazy that you can see the Santa Rosa county, Florida fire from radar right now. Very intense burning going on in this area currently just south of Milton and Bagdad and evacuations are being recommended for those in close proximity. #5MileSwampFire #FLWX pic.twitter.com/ZdXAZY6sEF — Ajay Kanteti (@AjayKWX) May 6, 2020

Here are photos and videos of the fire.

🚨WILDFIRE UPDATE🚨@FLForestService crews are in day 3 of suppression efforts on the #5MileSwampFire. Additional firefighting personnel & resources are en route to assist. I-10 is closed from Exit 22 Avalon Blvd to Exit 31 at Hwy 87. Follow @FFS_Blackwater for updates. pic.twitter.com/9XWX9iueHr — FL Dept. of Agriculture & Consumer Services (@FDACS) May 6, 2020

Here’s another video.

A very dangerous situation is unfolding near Pensacola as the #5mileswampfire is rapidly spreading and experiencing extreme fire conditions. #FLwx Public Video@spann @StormHour pic.twitter.com/DzsvGOvaZY — Garrett Harvey (@WeatherGarrett) May 6, 2020

And here are photos of the Five Mile Swamp Fire:

Some more photos of the #5MileSwampFire coming in. Not a good situation at all. pic.twitter.com/k0SUXXPiSx — sean (@nwfltracking) May 6, 2020

Here’s a view of the fire from I-10.

Views of the #5mileswampfire on I-10 as it was being closed down. I-10 is closed from exit 22-31 and now Garcon Point rd. between Mary Kitchens is closed as well. Photos from Apollo Dobe. pic.twitter.com/WtFrJIrwxG — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) May 6, 2020

Smoke can be seen from all the way in Navarre.

Smoke from the #5mileswampfire now visible in Navarre. pic.twitter.com/pqHpvTA01e — Dosie Oronnell (@dosieoronnell) May 6, 2020

The fire’s cause has not been determined.

This is one of three fires in the region. Another fire is currently more than 100 acres in size, WKRG reported, and located near the 5800 block of Hurst Hammock Road in Escambia County. A third fire is near Fish River Marlow in Baldwin County.

Earlier on May 6, residents were warned of increased wildfire danger today, FDACS reported. The warning noted: “Gusty conditions are possible in the Panhandle and Big Bend with the passage of a dry front. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the entire Panhandle. Parts of Central and all of South Florida will be under a Fire Weather Watch on Thursday afternoon.”

