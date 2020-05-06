Florida Fire Maps: Track Fires Near Me Today

A number of wildfires are burning in Florida today as red flag conditions persisted. They include the Five Mile Swamp Fire in the Panhandle and other fires. Read on to see a map, photos of the fires, and more details about where they are located.

Florida Fire Maps

A Google Crisis map is available below, although you may need to zoom into Florida for more details. It shows advisories, warning, and InciWeb wildfire information. As of the time of publication, the Five Mile Swamp Fire wasn’t added to InciWeb, so it’s not showing up on the Google Crisis map.

You can see a wildfire dashboard of all the current active wildfires in Florida at this link. An embedded version is below. This map is updated every six hours at 6 p.m., 12 p.m., 6 a.m., and midnight. It’s provided by Florida government agencies.

And here’s another map, provided by the Florida Forest Service. You can see the full dashboard here.

According to the dashboards, there are 47 active wildfires (contained and not contained) in Florida, including the following that are not contained:

Acey Lowery Fire – 60 acres in size – Santa Rosa County

5 Mile Swamp Fire – 370 acres in size in Santa Rosa County

L-67(6) Fire – 1,560 acres in Miami-Dade County (1,408 acres according to NIFC and 50% contained)

North Grange Hall 2 Fire – 20 acres in Hillsborough County

343 Wildfire – 169 acres (340 acres according to NIFC and 78% contained)

Fox Fire – 920 acres and 95% contained according to NIFC

You can also see a map of wildfires provided by the NWCG here. Zoom in to get a better look at the fires in Florida.

There are three fires in the region of the 5 Mile Swamp Fire, WKRG reported. Another fire is currently more than 100 acres in size and located near the 5800 block of Hurst Hammock Road in Escambia County. A third fire is near Fish River Marlow in Baldwin County.

Here are more details on the active fires on the Florida Disaster dashboard:

5 Mile Swamp Fire

The following map, shared by Pensacola News Journal, shows the current location of evacuation recommendations. You can see the full map here. As of early evening May 6, the evacuations were recommended but not mandatory. This can change at any time, so it’s best to keep an eye on local updates if you’re in the area. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom in to see the evacuation map’s details.

According to the Florida Disaster Map, this fire is 370 acres in size. Learn more about the fire here.

Acey Lowery Fire

This fire in Santa Rosa County is 60 acres in size, according to the Florida Disaster Map.

Fox Fire

According to NIFC, this fire is 920 acres and 95% contained.

L-67(6) Fire

According to the Florida Disaster Map, this fire is 1,560 acres in Miami-Dade County. NIFC lists the fire as being 1,408 acres and 50% contained, 19 miles west of Doral.

North Grange Hall 2 Fire

According to the Florida Disaster Map, this fire is 20 acres in Hillsborough County.

343 Fire

According to NIFC, this fire is 340 acres and 78% contained. It’s being managed by the Florida Forest Service and is 10 miles west of Williston.

