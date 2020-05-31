Jake Gardner: Omaha Bar Owner Killed Man During Protests, Witnesses Say

Witnesses say an Omaha bar owner shot and killed a young black man outside of his business last night as protests raged in the city, but police have not made an arrest.

Around midnight Saturday night, Omaha Police tweeted that someone had been shot at 12th and Harney, and the suspect “was at large.” Not long after they updated that the “suspect was in custody.”

Suspect is in custody. https://t.co/ntoZUUQ3Di — Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) May 31, 2020

A bar called The Hive is at that location and a man named Jake Gardner is the owner of the bar and other local businesses, according to his LinkedIn account. Police have withheld the name of the shooter since the incident happened at around 11pm last night, though Gardner is well-known in Omaha & there were many witnesses.

Gardner’s name does not show up on an Omaha arrest roster. There are over 500 Comments on the Omaha Police Department’s Facebook page regarding the shooting, with many demanding Gardner’s arrest for the killing.

Here is what you need to know.

1. There is Video on Social Media of the Shooting

Young Black Male Killed In Omaha Nebraska Protest by local Buisiness Owner !!! RT pic.twitter.com/ieTGejA9jH — Lil Christ Kross (@Only1Kross) May 31, 2020

While police have not named Gardner, social media is lit up with accusations that Gardner shot 22-year-old James Scurlock outside in front of the Hive Bar. In the video of the shooting circulating online, the footage is shaky but it shows a confrontation between two men, one white and one black on the sidewalk.

There are many people standing around and two people can be heard saying, “This N** got a gun!,” repeatedly. One says, “It’s not worth it N***— he’s got a gun!”

Then there is commotion around the men making it hard to see what happened right before two gunshots ring out and the video ends.

2. Police Say They Are Not Looking For Any Suspects

Police issued a press release Sunday afternoon identifying the victim as James Surlock, 22, but not naming a suspect. However, they said, “The Omaha Police Department is not currently looking for any suspects. Investigators are in the process of reviewing all collected evidence, video, witness interviews and conferring with the Douglas County Attorney’s office.”

Police said the investigation is still ongoing and are asking for information from witnesses.

Omaha Chief of Police Todd Schmaderer said in a press briefing on Saturday that they made 51 arrests Saturday night, most of those arrested were white, he said.

Of the shooting, Schmaderer said they did detain “somebody who fired that weapon” and the person is still in police custody. No charges have been filed on the shooter. According to Schmaderer it is the county attorney’s decision whether or not to press charges.

3. People on Social Media are Saying Gardner is a Racist While Others Say He Was Protecting His Property

Many friends sent support on Gardner’s Facebook Page after he announced he would be on patrol at his bar during the protests. After the shooting though, commenters started calling him a murderer who needs to be arrested, while others stayed in support of Gardner, saying they’re praying for him.

Protests around the nation over the last few days were sparked from the killing of a black man, George Floyd, by a white police officer in a video that showed officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes until he was rendered unconscious. Though Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter on May 29, civil unrest continues to grow around the nation with protests turning violent and destructive.

Many on social media are accusing Gardner of being racist and provoking Scurlock while others say he was protecting his property and they would do the same thing. The witness that posted the video said that Gardner stopped Scurlock as he was walking by.

Heavy has reached out to Gardner to get his side of the story and is awaiting a reply.

The were walking by and he stopped them basically — Lil Christ Kross (@Only1Kross) May 31, 2020

Well shouldn’t be smashing windows in and burning buildings down. Good for the business owner. If there were more like him we wouldn’t be in this situation. — ballbuzter17 (@ballbuzter17) May 31, 2020

@ADAMDEVINE @tonyhawk club owner Jake Gardner shot and killed a protestor in Omaha on video, yelling racial slurs. he is openly racist and homophobic. he murdered James Scurlock, he’s proud of it, and he’s not in jail. he posted this on his FB 2 hrs before it happened. pic.twitter.com/uevBzYW9OO — dava b (@nostudavab) May 31, 2020

4. Local News Reports Show that Gardner has a History of Issues with Police & has Been in Hot Water on Social Media for His Comments on Transgender People

According to the Omaha World Herald, Gardner “suggested transgender women should not use the women’s restroom unless they have had their “appendage” removed and their state identification changed,” igniting a “Facebook Firestorm” in 2016. Gardner told the paper, “The last thing I would want to do is hurt a member of (the transgender) community, but people’s feelings are going to be hurt when you bring something up that is sensitive.”

“I’m asking transgender folk to use the unisex … bathroom,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a big ask.”

Some people were supportive of Gardner while others were upset by his comments, which he said was just supposed to be a comment to friends and not a whole situation.

In Sept. 2019 Gardner made the paper again, this time he was accused of not complying with police when an officer came to the Hive Bar on a call for a bleeding unconscious man in April of that year. According to the Omaha World-Herald, a security guard at the bar wouldn’t let the officer in, and Gardner was accused of being combative toward the officer. That offense could have cost Garnder to have his liquor license suspended.

According to the paper, he told liquor commissioners it was just a misunderstanding. He and the security officer were trying to tell the officer where to go in the crowded bar, saying, “I don’t believe it was combative,” Gardner said of the discussion. He added that yelling over the noise of the crowded bar might have led to that interpretation.

Gardner got off with a warning in that case.

5. A GoFundMe for Gardner’s Anticipated Legal Fees Was Started but Taken Down

The GoFundMe for Gardner says he is a former Marine who was “forced to defend himself” Saturday night, and set a goal for $10,000. The page was taken down. While it is not clear why it was taken down, here is what it said:

Jake is a former United States Marine and local business owner in Omaha, NE. Many folks know Jake for his love of downtown and for his loyal companion Bron. During the riots on Saturday night there was an incident outside of Jake’s business and he was forced to defend himself. Few details are available at this time, but it goes without saying that Jake will have substantial costs going forward defending himself, and his livelihood. 100% of all proceeds will go to Jake, Bron, and any necessary legal defense. Further details will be provided as available and prudent. Thank you for your assistance and support!

A GoFundMe for Scurlock’s family has already raised over $65,000, with many donors writing #blacklivesmatter in their comments.

READ NEXT: Gov Walz: Organized Groups Now Using Protests to ‘Break the Back of Civil Society’