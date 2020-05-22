WATCH: Biden Says ‘You Ain’t Black’ If Considering Voting for Trump

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden joined Charlemagne tha God’s radio show on Friday morning and the interview quickly went viral as the two discussed race and politics. Biden suggested to the African-American radio host that “you ain’t black” if he was questioning whether he should support President Donald Trump over himself in the general election.

This controversial moment happened right at the end of the interview. Moments before, an aide interrupted Biden and Charlemagne to say they were running short on time. To wrap things up, Charlamagne then asked that Biden pay the studio a visit the next time he’s in New York.

“It’s a long way until November,” The Breakfast Club host said. “We’ve got more questions.”

“You’ve got more questions?” Biden replied. “Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Charlamagne said in response that him asking difficult questions didn’t mean he also supported Trump. “It don’t have nothing to do with Trump,” Charlemagne said. “It has to do with the fact that I want something for my community.”

Biden cut in to say, “Take a look at my record, man. … I have a record that is second to none,” and said he looked forward to the day he could visit The Breakfast Club in person.

Biden’s Senior Campaign Advisor Addressed The ‘You Ain’t Black’ Comment On Twitter

After the interview aired, the hashtags “You ain’t black” and “Joe Biden is a racist” started trending on Twitter. Symone Sanders, Biden’s senior campaign advisor addressed the controversy. She tweeted, “Vice President Biden spent his career fighting alongside and for the African American community. He won his party’s nomination by earning every vote and meeting people where they are and that’s exactly what he intends to do this November.”

“The comments made at the end of the Breakfast Club interview were in jest, but let’s be clear about what the VP was saying: he was making the distinction that he would put his record with the African American community up against Trump’s any day. Period.”

