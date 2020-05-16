Here are the New Publix Hours in Florida, Georgia, Virginia & Other States

The Publix grocery store chain has announced that it is expanding its grocery store and pharmacy hours and suspending the reserve shopping hours it created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Publix has stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia. You can look up store locations here.

“Publix stores are now open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the pharmacy has returned to regular operating hours. Thank you for your patience over the past several weeks while we’ve operated under reduced hours,” the chain announced.

Reserved shopping hours are suspended.

“With our newly expanded hours, we have suspended reserved shopping hours. We do understand some customers prefer to shop when the stores are less crowded. We encourage you to shop during the first hour of the day, when we can better accommodate that need.”

That upset some people on social media who say seniors used reserved shopping hours to stay safe. “Cutting the Senior hours is a bad move. Our Seniors are our most vulnerable we all should do our best to protect them. The COVID-19 Pandemic is not over contrary to what everyone wants to believe,” one person wrote on Twitter.

The change started on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Here’s what you need to know:

Publix Wrote That It Will Continue to Support Social Distancing

We’re expanding our store hours. Starting Saturday, May 16, Publix stores will open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and the pharmacy will return to regular operating hours. Learn more: https://t.co/Q4ZbAA0jI8 pic.twitter.com/pC3sl57SeN — Publix (@Publix) May 14, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Publix noted, “We will continue to support social distancing and conduct additional cleaning and preventive sanitation before and after store hours as well as sanitizing high-touch areas frequently throughout the day.”

That came in response to a person who wrote, “Thank you. I hope the store and cart sanitizing will continue at full force.”

Publix urged customers who want to shop in less crowded conditions to come in the first hour they’re open, noting, “By expanding our hours, we’ll be available for our customers during the times they need us. While our designated shopping hours are being discontinued, we encourage our customers who prefer to shop when the store is less crowded come in during the first hour.”

Publix’s PR team responded to many critics on Twitter with the same above message.

The action upset some people. One person responded on Twitter: “You can never predict ‘less crowded’ until you pull in to the parking lot. I may insist that my dad let me shop for him now. Quit acting like this nightmare is ending when it’s only just started.”

“Hideous action eliminating hours for seniors. Thanks for nothing,” wrote another.

Publix responded, “You can rest assured cleaning and preventive sanitation occurs throughout each day, prior to, during and after operating hours. Our teams remain committed to the well-being of our associates and customers.”

However, another customer wrote on Twitter: “Happy to say most of the people shopping at Publix this morning were wearing masks. The people without looked like deer caught in the headlights.”

“Considering most people will be getting ready for work next week, Publix should be empty at 7:00 am now. Hopefully from 8-9PM too since that is when I can get there,” wrote another.

