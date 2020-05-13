Second Round Stimulus Checks: HEROES vs. CARES Act

A new phase of coronavirus relief may be on the horizon in the form of the HEROES Act. The bill, which is a whopping 1,800 pages long, would provide a second round of cash payments to individuals. On Friday, a vote will determine whether or the bill will pass.

How does the HEROES Act differ from the CARES Act, which was responsible for issuing checks of $1,200 to qualifying individuals?

Read on to learn about the differences between the HEROES Act and the CARES Act.

Direct Payments

The HEROES Act would issue payments of $1,200 per family member ($2,400 in the case of a joint return) and $1,200 per dependent (for a maximum of three dependants.) This differs from the CARES Act, which provided $500 for dependants.

The income limits are the same as the CARES Act, meaning that an individual with no children who earns $99,000 or more would not be eligible for a check.

How would you get paid? The same way you did before. As was the case with the CARES Act, the bill would use your tax return information to issue payments.

If the HEROES Act passes, it would increase the number of individuals eligible for a stimulus check.

Renters & Eviction

The HEROES Act is farther reaching than the CARES Act.

The HEROES Act would temporarily prohibit eviction filings for one year.

The Act also provides $175 billion to states to help renters and homeowners pay their mortgages, rent, and other housing costs.

Student Loan Debt

The CARES Act temporarily suspended debt payments on student loans until the fall.

The HEROES Act would extend that suspension until September 2021. It would also forgive up to $10,000 of student loan debt.

Increase Pay for Essential Workers

A section under the HEROES Act is called “Pandemic Premium for Essential Workers.” It vows to increase the pay of essential workers up to $13 an hour, extending from January 27th to 60 days after the coronavirus Public Health Emergency.

As Forbes points out, “The bill has limits for highly-compensated and non-highly-compensated employees but this would be a big boon for many workers who have been out on the front lines during the pandemic.”

Unemployment Benefits

When it comes to unemployment benefits, the government is considering extending a $600/week federal unemployment benefit as supplemental payment through January 2021 under the HEROES Act.

This differs from the CARES Act, which extends unemployment benefits until the end of July at this time. Previously, unemployment benefits were not available to self-employed individuals, independent contractors, or those with limited work history. Both the CARES and HEROES act extend benefits to individuals who fall in those categories.

Aid to States and Local Governments

The HEROES Act provides more than $900 billion to states, local governments, and Indian tribes and territorial governments. This, in the words of the Associated Press, would be done in an attempt to prevent layoffs of public workers, cuts to services, or tax hikes.

The question now is whether or bill will pass. In an interview with MSNBC on Monday, Nancy Pelosi states, “We have a big need. It’s monumental. And therefore, it’s a great opportunity to say: let’s work together to get this done. There’s a way to open the economy based on science, testing, testing, testing and let’s get on with it. That’s what we’re here to do.”

Many Republicans, however, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have said that it’s unnecessary to “immediately begin work on a new aid package,” according to CBS News. “We now have a debt the size of our economy,” McConnell said. “So I’ve said, and the president has said as well, that we have to take a pause here and take a look at what we’ve done.”

A vote to pass the bill will take place Friday.

