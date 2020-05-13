COVID-19: New $3 Trillion HEROES Act Would Give Everyone Another $1,200

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi unveiled the second stimulus package, a $3 trillion dollar bill called the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act, or HEROES Act. The bill would provide more state assistance, extend the additional $600 of unemployment benefits and raise hazard pay wages for essential workers.

In a brief speech, Pelosi described how she wants to “think big” for the people now and said “not acting is the most expensive course.”

“This is a moment when many millions of our fellow Americans are in deep suffering. We must have empathy for our heroes,” she said. “We must also empathize with the pain of families who do not know where their next meal are coming from and how to pay next month’s rent.”

Speaker Pelosi discusses Heroes Act | FULLSpeaker Nancy Pelosi speaks about the Heroes Act. 2020-05-12T19:30:30.000Z

The act is expected to go before a vote of the full House chamber on Friday.

What’s In the HEROES Act?

The 1,800-page document is meant to stimulate the economy and boost the coronavirus prevention response. According to reporting from the Associated Press, the bill would provide $1,200 in cash payments to every individual per household and extend the additional $600-per-week in unemployment benefits through to January.

The bill would also provide:

$1 trillion to states to prevent layoffs, with a focus on $375 billion in suburban and rural areas not included in earlier stimulus packages

$200 billion in “hazard pay” for essential workers, such as health care personnel and police officers

$75 billion more towards coronavirus testing

Send $25 billion to the U.S. Postal Service

Add $10 billion to the Payroll Protection Program meant to help businesses and especially underserved businesses and nonprofit organizations

$3.6 billion to local officials prepare for pandemic-era voting challenges

$600 million to police departments for salaries and equipment

$600 million for state and federal prisons

Provide $100 billion to hospitals and health care providers to cover costs, with a special focus on health care entities in low-income communities

In addition, the bill would increase SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits by 15%, offer businesses an employee retention tax credit, create a special sign-up period for healthcare.gov and provide subsidies for those recently laid off to be able to pay their health insurance premiums.

Pelosi Wants A Friday Vote, But McConnell Wants To Wait

The proposed bill comes after three comprehensive legislative packages that were implemented in March as well as the rollout of the Paycheck Protection Program in April.

At a live-streamed campaign event for President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that he wants to proceed slowly, especially given the country’s debt, according to CBS News. “We now have a debt the size of our economy,” he said. “So I’ve said, and the president has said as well, that we have to take a pause here and comes after take a look at what we’ve done.”

Republican Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana has also said Congress should “hit pause for a while.”

Before repeating the words of John Donne’s poem, “no man is an island,” Pelosi reiterated the urgency of the situation.

“There are those who said let’s just pause. But the families that are suffering know hunger doesn’t take a pause, rent doesn’t take a pause, the bills don’t take a pause — the hardship of losing a job or tragically losing a loved doesn’t take a pause. This is a historical challenge and therefore, a momentous opportunity to meet the needs of the American people.”

