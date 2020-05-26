Minneapolis, Minnesota Police Officer Tou Thao Stood Watch in Viral Video

Tou Thao has been named as the Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer who interacts with upset bystanders and stands watch in a viral video as another officer, Derek Chauvin, presses his knee on the neck of a man who pleads that he can’t breathe.

The man, George Floyd, later died, and a video, which went viral after being posted to Facebook, is sparking outrage and a federal investigation.

Authorities haven’t named Chauvin or Thao as the officers in the viral video, but both officers were named via sources by the Minneapolis Star-Tribune.

There appears to be a third officer barely visible in the video as well. That officer’s name is not yet clear.

Floyd’s sister, Vanita Williams-Dabney, wrote on Facebook, “My bro was killed by Minneapolis police on Memorial Day …R I.P. bro we will get Justice for u ..gone2soon ..loveU4life.”

Floyd was originally from Houston, Texas. He was known by the nickname “Big Floyd,” his Facebook page says. The Star Tribune reported that the initial call came in for someone using a counterfeit bill at a store, Cup Foods, 3759 Chicago Ave. When police arrived, they believed Floyd matched the description and found him sitting on the hood of his car, according to the newspaper.

Heavy reached out to Tom Kelly, the lawyer for Chauvin, and his office said Kelly is not commenting right now on the case and that reporters should direct their questions to the Minneapolis Police Department. It’s not clear whether Thao is represented by a lawyer.

A Federal Investigation Was Launched Into Floyd’s Death After the Video Showed Chauvin Pressing His Knee on Floyd’s Neck as Thao Stood Guard

Federal authorities are now investigating the death.

“As additional information has been made available, it has been determined that the Federal Bureau of Investigations will be a part of this investigation,” Minneapolis police wrote in a news release. Floyd’s name was released by community leaders.

A 10-minute video was posted to Facebook by a bystander. It paints an extremely troubling scene of what happened to George Floyd. In that video, you see Officer Chauvin press his knee on Floyd’s neck, while Officer Thao stands nearby, constantly trying to keep upset bystanders at bay. His role appears to be to keep bystanders from pressing closer to Chauvin and Floyd. Thao isn’t seen touching Floyd at any point in the video.

“Please, I can’t breathe. Please man. Please,” Floyd says, his voice anguished.

The officer, now identified as Chauvin, has his knee on the man’s neck against a squad car, as Floyd continues saying he can’t breathe. Bystanders grow increasingly distressed in the video at what they are watching.

“Why you got him down, man. Let him breathe at least, man,” says one bystander to the officers.

Floyd repeats again, several times, “I can’t breathe.” He added, “I can’t move . . . my stomach hurts. My neck hurts. Everything hurts. Please, please.”

“His nose is bleeding, c’mon now,” says a passerby. “You’ve got your knee on his neck,” says another bystander.

“How long you’ll gotta hold him down?” says a woman. “You can put him in a car,” says a man.

“That’s bullsh*t bro…you’re f*cking stopping his breathing,” says a bystander.

People challenged the officer to just put the man in a car. The bystanders call the officer a “bum” and claim he’s stopping Floyd’s breathing.

Partway through the video, Floyd stops talking, but Chauvin kept his knee on his neck, the video shows.

“He’s not responsive right now,” challenges a bystander.

“Check his pulse,” demands a man.

The second officer, named as Tou Thao, sometimes interacts with the bystanders, although it’s difficult to hear what he is saying. “Check his pulse. The man ain’t move yet, bro,” demands a bystander.

“He’s not f*cking moving. Get off of his f*cking neck,” the man yells. “Are you serious? Are you serious?”

“He’s black. They don’t care,” says a woman.

Paramedics eventually show up with a gurney after Floyd has gone silent for some time.

“The fact you guys aren’t checking his pulse and doing compression if he needs help?” says an upset woman.

“You just really killed that man, bro,” says a man to Chauvin who appears unemotional and impassive throughout the video.

The Initial Police Press Release Claimed Floyd ‘Physically Resisted Officers’ But the Mayor & Others Have Expressed Outrage

The initial headline on the police press release stated, “Man Dies After Medical Incident During Police Interaction.” However, outrage is growing.

According to the Star-Tribune, police spokesman John Elder said Floyd died at a nearby hospital a short time later. He “suffered a medical episode while struggling with officers,” Elder said a few hours after the incident occurred and said he appeared to be under the influence of either alcohol or another drug, the newspaper reported. However, Elder now says the chokehold was not a department-authorized technique, according to the newspaper, which quoted him as saying, “In my years as an officer, that would not be what I would ever consider a chokehold.”

Mayor Jacob Frey has been harshly critical of the officer’s actions, saying, according to the Star-Tribune, “For five minutes, we watched a white officer press his knee into a black man’s neck. Five minutes. When you hear someone calling for help, you’re supposed to help. This officer failed in the most basic, human sense. What happened on Chicago and 38th last night is awful. It was traumatic. It serves as a reminder of how far we have to go.”

According to the police press release, “On Monday evening, shortly after 8:00 pm, officers from the Minneapolis Police Department responded to the 3700 block of Chicago Avenue South on a report of a forgery in progress. Officers were advised that the suspect was sitting on top of a blue car and appeared to be under the influence.”

At that point, “Two officers arrived and located the suspect, a male believed to be in his 40s, in his car. He was ordered to step from his car. After he got out, he physically resisted officers. Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center by ambulance where he died a short time later.”

The release added, “At no time were weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called in to investigate this incident at the request of the Minneapolis Police Department. No officers were injured in the incident. Body worn cameras were on and activated during this incident.”

In a news conference after outrage erupted over the video and death, Minneapolis police Chief Medaria Arradondo said that he asked for the federal investigation because there was “additional information that I had received that quite frankly, from community sources, that just provided more context than I had preliminarily.”

A Series of Complaints Were Filed Against an Officer Tou Thao in Minneapolis

Multiple complaints come up against a Minneapolis Police Officer named Tou Thao in the police database but four are listed as “no discipline.” The fifth is listed as open. The details of the incidents were not clear.

Heavy has asked the police review board for the details. Heavy has also asked the Minneapolis police spokesman to verify that there isn’t another Tou Thao on the police force.

A 2014 appellate case mentions an Officer Tou Thao. That case describes an incident involving an Officer Tou Thao:

On August 8, 2012, a Minneapolis police dispatcher received a 911 call about a male harassing a female in a parking lot near Tenth Street and Portland Avenue. Minneapolis Police Officer Tou Thao responded to the call and spoke with the victim, I.A., who stated that her ex-boyfriend threatened her with a six-inch kitchen knife. I.A. stated that the ex-boyfriend wanted her to go somewhere with him, and, when she refused, he took a knife out of his pocket and threatened to kill her if she did not go with him. I.A. told Thao that the ex-boyfriend only threatened her and did not touch her. But on the domestic-violence form that Thao had I.A. complete, she reported that the ex-boyfriend pushed her, kicked her, and pulled her hair. Thao did not see any injuries on I.A. and did not ask about the discrepancies between her oral statements and the written form. Thao and his partner were unable to locate the suspect.

A suspect was later located. The court sided against the defendant, who challenged his conviction.

