VIDEO: Dallas Man ‘Stoned With Rocks’ by Crowd of ‘Looters’

A viral video shows a man in Dallas, Texas being severely beaten by a crowd of “looters,” according to a correspondent for Blaze TV, who is in the city to give “Live Dallas Riot Updates,” according to his Twitter page. Be forewarned that the video is extremely disturbing.

BREAKING: man critically injured at Dallas riots It appears he attempted to defend a shop with a large sword Looters ran at him, then he charged rioters They then beat him with a skateboard and stoned him with medium sized rocks I called an Ambulance and it’s on the way pic.twitter.com/kFxl3kjsBC — BREAKING RIOT UPDATES – BLAZE TV (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020

Elijah Schaffer of Blaze TV posted the video and wrote, “BREAKING: man critically injured at Dallas riots. It appears he attempted to defend a shop with a large sword. Looters ran at him, then he charged rioters. They then beat him with a skateboard and stoned him with medium sized rocks. I called an Ambulance and it’s on the way.”

The page continued, “Some people were concerned. Others laughed at him. And many more continued to loot high end stores around him while he bled out on the assault.”

In another post, he wrote, “It’s getting too risky out here. Ive never said this at a protest. This is a riot. This is different. Police are nowhere to be seen. Rioters are cracking open ATMs now. Destroying everything they can. Absolute lawlessness. The city of Dallas mourns as it falls apart tonight.”

Heavy has reached out to Dallas police and asked for details about the incident, including whether there were any arrests and what the man’s condition is; we will update this story if response is received. The victim’s name is unknown.

Here’s what you need to know:

Volunteer Medics Were Trying to Help the Man, Schaffer Wrote

Here is the critically injured man being tender to by volunteer medics pic.twitter.com/Jxahufu66B — BREAKING RIOT UPDATES – BLAZE TV (@ElijahSchaffer) May 31, 2020

He also posted this picture, saying the man was being tended to by “volunteer medics.”

A series of other intense videos also emerged from cities throughout the country as George Floyd protests and riots escalated into violence in some areas. For example, in Chicago there was an all-out street brawl between police officers and protesters, according to this video. In Atlanta, a video caught a bicycle officer shoving a bike at a woman. Protesters threw an American flag in a river outside Trump Tower in Chicago. In Oakland, a federal protection officer was shot and killed. In New York City, videos captured two NYPD squad cars running over protesters. In Salt Lake City, a man with a bow and arrow was taken down by protesters.

The Dallas incident was part of a series of protests and riots that escalated throughout the United States in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A viral video showed a police officer, Derek Chauvin, with his knee on Floyd’s neck. Floyd died, Chauvin and three other officers were fired, and Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter charges. Businesses were torched and looted in Minneapolis, and the protests and riots then spread throughout the country in many major cities, with some peaceful and some not.

The Dallas Police Department’s Twitter page was full of a cascade of reports about different incidents on May 30. Some examples:

“A different group of protesters, roughly 100 in number, blocked off I35 E northbound near the Commerce exit. They are no longer on the freeway, traffic has resumed and officers are looking for the violators.”

“Individuals are looting the Whole Foods located in the 2500 block of McKinney Avenue.”

“Approximately 150 protesters looted a cigar and donut shop at the intersection of Elm and Lamar Streets. Officers are looking for the perpetrators.”

“SWAT deployed tear gas at the corner of Commerce and Browder Street to disperse unruly protesters.”

