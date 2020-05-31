WATCH: NYPD Squad Cars Ram Into Protesters in New York City

Several videos, which are going viral, show two NYPD squad cars ram into multiple protesters who are standing in front of them in New York City. The videos were posted on May 30.

First, people throw things at one of the squads. One squad then rams into a barricade that people are standing against, knocking multiple people over. The second squad turns, also running into multiple people, according to the videos, which were posted to Twitter.

Heavy contacted the NYPD’s press office and asked for comment. The officer who answered the phone said to send an email providing links to the videos, which we have done. We will post the police response if one is received.

People posted outrage on Twitter:

NYPD GENUINELY RAN OVER PROTESTERS. THIS IS DISGUSTING. — 𓆈 (@CHANELFlLMS) May 31, 2020

Here are two videos that emerged of the incident.

Here’s another view of the incident.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacted to the videos, tweeting, “NYPD officers just drove an SUV into a crowd of human beings. They could’ve killed them, & we don’t know how many they injured. NO ONE gets to slam an SUV through a crowd of human beings. @NYCMayor these officers need to be brought to justice, not dismissed w/ ‘internal reviews.’”

Pierre Garapon posted one of the two videos. He wrote on Twitter on May 30: “Wtf!!! #BlacklivesMaters #brooklynprotest.” Marco Francesco posted another, writing, “NY’s Finest”. Disgusting. #BlackLivesMatter. #riots2020 #JusticeForGeorgeFlyod.” Heavy has reached out to both Twitter users for additional details. NBC News reported that it was unclear whether there were any injuries from the NYPD incident.

Here’s what you need to know:

Intense Videos Emerged Throughout the Country as Tensions Grew

NYPD officers just drove an SUV into a crowd of human beings. They could‘ve killed them, &we don’t know how many they injured. NO ONE gets to slam an SUV through a crowd of human beings.@NYCMayor these officers need to be brought to justice, not dismissed w/“internal reviews.” https://t.co/oIaBShSC1S — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 31, 2020

People were furious about the actions of the NYPD in the videos. “the nypd ran people over. a BUNCH of people over. that is literally attempted murder shut up,” wrote one Twitter user.

A series of other intense videos also emerged from cities throughout the country as George Floyd protests and riots escalated into violence in some areas. For example, in Chicago there was an all-out street brawl between police officers and protesters, according to this video. In Atlanta, a video caught a bicycle officer shoving a bike at a woman. Protesters threw an American flag in a river outside Trump Tower in Chicago. In Oakland, a federal protection officer was shot and killed.

The New York incident was part of a series of protests and riots that escalated throughout the United States in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota. A viral video showed a police officer, Derek Chauvin, with his knee on Floyd’s neck. Floyd died, Chauvin and three other officers were fired, and Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter charges. Businesses were torched and looted in Minneapolis, and the protests and riots then spread throughout the country in many major cities, with some peaceful and some not.

In New York City, tensions rose on May 29, with clashes between protesters and police, who were trying to protect precincts from being overrun. The NYPD wrote on its Twitter page on May 30, “Federal charges are expected to be announced against multiple people involved in yesterday’s Molotov cocktail incidents, including the one thrown at a police van occupied by 4 police officers. We will not tolerate actions like these against New York City Police Officers.”

We, not just the police department but all of NYC suffered last night after professional & organized agitators caused havoc on the city resulting in violence, injured police officers, and the destruction of property. pic.twitter.com/pWeSFHSDRC — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 30, 2020

This story will be updated when more information is not about the conditions of the protesters run over.

