Proud Boy Ethan Nordean aka Rufio Panman Fired by Father Over Links to ‘Radical & Violent’ Group

Ethan Nordean aka Rufio Panman is the Proud Boy activist who was fired by his father, Mike Nordean, over his membership of the group. Mike Nordean owns Wall’s Chowder House and Wally’s Drive-In in Des Moines, Washington. The Proud Boys describe themselves as “western chauvinists” who are not involved with alt-right politics.

The group’s Southern Poverty Law Center page says that the group’s “disavowals of bigotry are belied by their actions: rank-and-file Proud Boys and leaders regularly spout white nationalist memes and maintain affiliations with known extremists.”

Nordean’s nickname of Rufio Panman is a reference to the 1991 Peter Pan-based movie Hook.

Ethan Nordean’s Father Says He & His Wife Are ‘Appalled’ & ‘Disappointed’ With Their Son’s Activities

In an open letter published on his restaurant’s website, Mike Nordean, said that his son was no longer associated with his business. Mike Nordean says toward the beginning of the letter, “I love my son. That said, I admit that I was slow to recognize how radical and violent that group is.” Mike Nordean writes that his son’s political views are not shared by the rest of his family, his business or the community. He says that he feels “personal guilt” and “frustration” for failing to recognize his son’s activities.

Mike Nordean said in the letter that he and his wife were “told by our son that this group was a “patriotic” group that were “protectors” who stood up for freedom of speech and traditional values. We regretfully believed him.” He says that they came to a realization about their’s son’s beliefs “in light of recent social events.” That realization left the couple “appalled and disappointed.” During the letter, Mike Nordean calls the Proud Boys “radical and violent.” He says that hate groups are not welcome in his family’s restaurants. The letter finishes with Mike Nordean saying, “Finally, Des Moines has always been my home and I know it as a place of tolerance and grace. We hope you will continue to support our restaurants, our great employees, and this community.”

Wally’s Chowder House has nearly all five-star ratings, based on nearly 1,400 reviews, on the restaurant’s Yelp page.