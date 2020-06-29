Mark McCloskey & Patricia McCloskey: St. Louis Couple Pull Guns on Protesters

Video of Mark McCloskey and Patricia McCloskey pointing guns at protesters walking by their home in St. Louis, Missouri on June 28, went viral on Twitter. The married couple, who work together as personal injury trial lawyers, came out of their house armed on Sunday to prevent protestors from walking onto their property in the Forest Park area.

In the videos shared online, however, it doesn’t appear that anyone walking in Sunday’s protest calling for the resignation of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson was trespassing on their palatial property. While Mark held a large assault weapon, and Patty held a handgun, they unknowingly point their weapons at each other while staring down protestors.

Another video shared on Twitter shows Patty holding her gun straight at passing protestors, one who’s wearing a t-shirt that reads, “Hands up, don’t shoot.”

Here’s what you need to know about Mark and Patty McCloskey:

The McCloskeys Bought Their Palatial Home at 1 Portland Place in February of 1988

The couple was featured in St. Louis Magazine for their impressive renovation of the famous estate in 1988. But 30 years after purchasing the home, which was once owned by Edward and Anna Busch, they have restored the Renaissance palazzo back to its original glory.

Mark told the magazine, “All the plumbing was made by Mott, which was the premiere manufacturer at the turn of the century,” Mark said, “and all the door and window hardware was made by P.E. Guerin.” Patty noted that “the glass in the windows” are from the second-floor reception hall at the 14th century Palazzo Davanzati in Florence, “and the shutters, at least the ironwork, are probably original.”

Mark & Patty Work Alongside Each Other at McCloskey Law Center Located Inside the Niemann Mansion

As stated on their website, the McCluskeys “have devoted their professional careers to assisting those sustaining serious traumatic brain injury, neck, back, spinal cord and other serious, disabling or fatal neurological injuries. The goal of our practice is to provide those sustaining such devastating injuries, or the survivors of those killed as a result of such devastating injuries, with meaningful compensation.

“We strive to provide the seriously injured and their survivors with a means to having as full and as comfortable a life as possible by obtaining every penny of reasonable compensation for their injuries and losses.”

In Mark’s bio, it notes that he’s been married to Patty for 30 years, and together they have one grown daughter.

