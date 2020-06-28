Sacha Baron Cohen Accused of Crashing 3 Percenters Rally in Washington

Sacha Baron Cohen was accused of infiltrating the “March for Our Rights 3” rally taking place in Olympia, Washington on June 27. The Washington State Patrol troopers told The Olympian that there were around 500 people attending the conservative rally at Heritage Park on Saturday afternoon.

Matt Marshall, a former founder of the 3 Percenters in Washington, said that Cohen funded the event under the moniker Back to Work U.S.A., a company based in Orange County, California. “They wanted to bring in some bands, have some music, give us a nice stage, set it up, amp it better,” Marshall said. “It felt a little weird but then started paying for stuff like port-a-potties, stage rentals, [and] barriers.”

“Well, the second band started playing their set and about halfway into a set, or where I’d expect for them to be about done, they started into a an incredibly racist song. At that moment, we realized that our organizers were nowhere to be found… as one of the organizers, we tried to pull the plug. They had four armed security on the generator, so we couldn’t even cut the power.”

@SachaBaronCohen was just here to demonize Patriots at the #MarchForOurRights Rally in Olympia WA. Here's the truth about the matter from @Matt4_Liberty pic.twitter.com/ufays0E90y — J (@AvengerOfTruth) June 27, 2020

“We tried to get on the stage to kick the band off. They had all the security around the stage, was then blocking us from getting to the stage… All the security turned on us. We bum-rushed them, got through security, unplugged the mic, got the guy off the stage, and they jumped into an ambulance with lights and sirens on to get out of here.”

Marshall went on to blame the incident on liberals and believed it all stems from the rhetorics of Jay Inslee, Washington’s Governor.

WATCH: Video Assumed to Be of Sacha Baron Cohen Performing at The Rally

Sacha Baron Cohen sing alongEnjoy, people. 2020-06-28T02:17:00Z

In the video shared on YouTube, the performer can be heard singing, “Dr. Fauci, what we gonna do? Inject him with the Wuhan flu… Hillary Clinton, what we gonna do? Lock her up like we used to do…WHO, what we gonna? Chop em up like the Saudis do.”

The crowd in attendance at the 3 Percenters rally can be heard singing along and cheering on the racist lyrics.

Before video of Cohen’s alleged performance was shared online, Yelm City Council member James Connor Blair wrote on his Facebook page, “Sacha Baron Cohen pulled a (expletive) stunt at the March For Our Rights 3 event,” and described a story that mirrored Marshall’s account of the day’s incident.

This post is by a city council member in Yelm, Washington. Earlier this afternoon, Sacha Baron Cohen crashed the event of Washington 3% – a right-wing group of armed insurrectionists and white supremacists – in Olympia. I look forward to the video… pic.twitter.com/zilUA2zJQU — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 28, 2020

“He came on stage disguised as the lead singer of the last band, singing a bunch of racist, hateful, disgusting (expletive),” Blair continued. “His security blocked event organizers from getting him off the stage, or pulling power from the generator. After the crowd realized what he was saying, and turned on him, his security then rushed the stage and evacuated them to a waiting private ambulance that was contracted to be their escape transport.”

Cohen’s Series ‘Who Is America’ Featured the Comedian Dressing Up In Disguise to Trick Celebrities & Politicians

Official Clip ft. Jason Spencer | Ep.2 | Who Is America? | SHOWTIMEA comedy from Sacha Baron Cohen. All Episodes Available Now, only on SHOWTIME. #WhoIsAmerica Learn More About WHO IS AMERICA? https://s.sho.com/2JuGkPH Subscribe to the SHOWTIME YouTube channel: http://goo.gl/esCMib Get SHOWTIME merchandise now: https://s.sho.com/33FGC1D Get more WHO IS AMERICA?: Follow: https://twitter.com/SHOwhoisAmerica Like: https://www.facebook.com/ShowtimeOnWatch/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/showhoisamerica/ Website: http://www.sho.com/who-is-america 2018-07-23T12:12:19Z

Disguising himself to put other people in awkward positions is extremely on-brand for Cohen, who did exactly that in the 2006 film, Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan, and his 2018 Showtime TV series, Who Is America?.

Not until the controversial series started to air did the people he punked realize their interviews or interactions with Cohen’s character would air on TV.

During one particularly controversial episode, Cohen, who was dressed up as the fictional Colonel Erran Morad, he was able to get Jason Spencer, a republican Georgia state lawmaker to drop his pants and say the “n-word” repeatedly. After the episode aired, Spencer announced his resignation.

While Cohen’s performance the 3 Percenters rally may seem like a hilarious joke, for Alan Swinney, who has “Proud Boy” tattooed on his arm, he told The Olympian that he’s not happy with the intrusion. “I swore an oath to the Constitution and people’s constitutional rights get violated at conservative rallies. I just make sure that doesn’t happen.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Trader Joe’s ‘Karen’ Refuses to Wear Mask, ‘I Have a Breathing Problem!’