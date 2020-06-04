Maxi Greenwood: California Woman Wrecks Memorial to Police Violence Victims

Maxi Greenwood is the southern California woman who was recorded damaging a memorial for African-American victims of police violence. The cellphone video was posted on June 1 and has since gone viral. This incident happened as communities across the nation protested over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Greenwood operates a party planning business in Huntington Beach called Party Max Event Services, according to the company’s Yelp page. Since the video began spreading on social media, Greenwood has deactivated her Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube accounts. But as if this writing, her Instagram account was still active and she has continued to share her political views on the page.

1. Greenwood Exclaimed ‘This Was Staged By Antifa’ As She Vandalized the Memorial

Greenwood can be heard stating “this is staged by Antifa” as she knocked over the boards that listed the names of victims including George Floyd, Philando Castile, Jamar Clark and dozens more. She argued, “This is my freedom of speech.” Another woman pleaded with Greenwood to stop and to display her own signs if she wanted to express a different opinion.

Greenwood was heard making comments about the nationwide protests and remarking, “Get this violence out of here.” The second woman tried to stop Greenwood from taking down the boards and insisted that Greenwood was the one being violent.

In the video, the second woman appears confused as she questioned Greenwood, “What are you doing?” Greenwood responded, “You are doing it. You are brainwashed. This was staged by George Soros.” The woman didn’t try to argue with Greenwood but shot back, “People still died!” Greenwood answered, “It doesn’t matter! People are dying because of riots right now!” The other woman shouted “help” and “f*ck you, you just hit me in the head” before the video ended.

2. The FBI Says There Is No Evidence to Suggest Antifa Was Involved In Violence That Sparked During Recent Protests But Greenwood Has Promoted the Theory On Instagram

Greenwood has been posting on her Instagram account that she believes Antifa members are responsible for stoking violence during the recent nationwide protests. She also took aim at billionaire investor George Soros, who is known for supporting democratic causes and human rights efforts around the world and is a common target for conspiracy theorists.

In one post, Greenwood went so far as to accuse Soros of funding riots and “helped plan the killing of George Floyd.” On June 4, she insinuated that Soros was a type of puppet master controlling the Democratic party, Antifa and the Black Lives Matter movement. On May 29, Greenwood alleged that riots in Minneapolis were carried out by “hired actors” and that Floyd had been a “human sacrafice from the #cultistelites.”

Antifa is the nickname for the antifascist movement. The group dates back to World War II to describe militants who fought back against Adolph Hitler and Benito Mussolini. Those who subscribe to the ideology are generally distrustful of the government and are skeptical that leaders will take action to combat white supremacy. Some group members track and monitor neo-Nazi organizations on social media in order to call out those involved, the Washington Post reported.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, some members of Antifa may describe themselves as anarchists. The ADL explains on its website:

Today’s Antifa argue they are the on-the-ground defense against individuals they believe are promoting fascism in the United States. However, Antifa, who have many anti-police anarchists in their ranks, can also target law enforcement with both verbal and physical assaults because they believe the police are providing cover for white supremacists. They will sometimes chant against fascism and against law enforcement in the same breath.

Antifa is more of an idea as opposed to an organized group, said Mark Bray, the author of “The Anti-Fascist Handbook. He explained to ABC News, “It’s not one specific organization with a headquarters and a president and a chain of command. It’s a kind of politics. In a sense, there are plenty of antifa groups, but antifa itself is not a group.”

The FBI has said that there is no evidence to suggest Antifa was involved in stoking violence at protests around the country. This report came after President Donald Trump said he was calling for Antifa to be designated as a terrorist organization.

Over the past week, there have also been multiple rumors that have spread on social media alleging that Antifa members were taking action to promote violence but no evidence was offered to support the claims, NBC News reported. Twitter also removed a fake account they say was created by a white nationalist group, called Evropa, that was posing as Antifa and calling on members to loot in majority-white neighborhoods.

3. Greenwood Has Been Arrested Multiple Times Including For Battery Against a Peace Officer

Greenwood has been arrested multiple times in southern California. According to the Superior Court of California website for Orange County, Greenwood was arrested twice in 2018 for battery against a peace officer. The first arrest occurred on January 1, 2018. She was charged with two counts of misdemeanor battery and battery on a peace officer or emergency personnel. Greenwood pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 60 days in jail and 3 years of probation. Her probation will expire in 2021.

Greenwood was arrested again on January 19 for battery against a peace officer. She pleaded guilty and received a suspended sentence.

On January 15, 2018, Greenwood was arrested for charged with reckless driving and possession of an open container of cannabis in a vehicle. She received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty. In August of that year, Greenwood was arrested for smoking on prohibited public property but that case was dismissed.

Court records show Greenwood has also been cited for multiple traffic violations including speeding, using her phone while driving, failure to stop at a stop sign and driving without a license and insurance. Records from San Diego County also list multiple arrests dating back to 2009.

4. Greenwood Launched Her Party-Planning Business In 2014

Greenwood is a professional party planner, according to her social media pages. She launched her business, Party Max Event Services, in 2014 as an independent contractor. She explained on the company’s Yelp page:

About five years ago I had the inkling to help serve, bartend and coordinate parties as a one-woman show. I just love the party atmosphere and enjoy helping others to let loose and have a great time! Business has blossomed and now we are staffing other freelance industry professionals. Let us make you a drink, serve up a treat, and help to make your party a fun and memorable one!

Greenwood continued in the “meet the business owner” section:

My name is Maxi Greenwood and I’m passionate about parties. I believe that celebrations are the fruit of life and I work with all of my client’s budgets and party visions. My greatest joy comes from handling the work load at an event, so the hosts and hostesses can fully enjoy the party… Having bartended, coordinated, and catered events for high-profile clientele to weddings and family barbeques– I’m always fully committed to hospitality excellence with a smile and style. :+)

As of this writing, the Party Max Event Services website remained operational although the Facebook page had been suspended. Greenwood’s personal Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube accounts have also been deactivated or made private.

5. Greenwood Has Argued That Coronavirus Closures Violated American Rights

Greenwood’s Instagram page has been devoted to politics since the end of April. She described herself in the bio as a “‘Party Planner’ turned POLITICAL ACTIVIST cuz #plandemic made me #unemployed.”

Greenwood has expressed doubt about the legitimacy of the coronavirus threat. On June 4, she posted a meme that said, “Imagine a virus so intelligent that it knows how to vanish during riots for its own safety!” She also shared a post from a woman who claimed her teenage daughter became severely ill due to wearing a mask.

Greenwood has repeatedly posted messages urging California officials to allow all businesses to reopen. Throughout May, Greenwood urged her Instagram followers to participate in rallies. She referred to the decision to close down businesses as an example of “totalitarian leadership.” On May 11, Greenwood wrote, “Stand up for OUR FREEDOMS!!!! Take your power back! We have rights in this country. Exercise your rights and take a stand. If you don’t stand for something, you’ll fall for anything. Stand up for your rights!!!” Greenwood used the hashtag “plandemic2020” in a few posts. She was likely referencing the viral video that claimed, among other things, that the coronavirus was created in a lab and that mass vaccination is dangerous.

Greenwood has echoed that sentiment about vaccines in other Instagram messages. She has posted against “mandatory vaccinations” and started a White House petition on the topic.

