George Floyd Memorial Live Stream: Watch Online

Amemorial for George Floyd in Minneapolis today is the first of several ceremonies that will be remembering the man who died in police custody. A harrowing video showed a police officer kneeling on the back of his head and neck. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled his death a homicide. Although the memorial itself isn’t open to the public, multiple live streams are available. The videos are included in the story below.

George Floyd’s Memorial Service Is Taking Place at North Central University

Floyd’s memorial service in Minneapolis begins today at 2 p.m. Eastern (1 p.m. Central) at North Central University’s Trask Word & Worship Center, Star Tribune reported. The service is a private event by invitation only and will be attended by family and friends. Rev. Al Sharpton will be delivering the eulogy. The service is expected to last two hours.

Although the memorial is closed to the public, the event will be live streamed for anyone who wants to watch from home. You can watch a live stream below provided by The Hill. Some of the feeds below may sometimes use the same stream and then may periodically provide unique coverage.

The service will also be aired live on TV, including on ABC News, Fox News, NBC News, CBS News, and CNN.

Below is a live stream provided by 10 Tampa Bay.

NBC News is providing a live stream below.

Emma Leigh Fiala, an independent journalist, is also attending the funeral and sharing updates on Facebook. Here is the scene outside the memorial before it begins.

You can see another live feed from Now This News below.

KARE is also covering the memorial below.

Below is coverage from Fox 10.

Last night, the community held its own memorial at Cup Foods at 38th and Chicago in south Minneapolis. You can see photos below, taken by Fiala.

Cup Foods has been the site of a beautiful and touching memorial to Floyd.

More Services Are Planned This Week

This is the first in a series of services that will be remembering George Floyd in the coming days.

A viewing and memorial will be held on Saturday in Raeford, North Carolina, where Floyd was born. The viewing will take place Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Central, with a memorial service following at 2 p.m. Central at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters, Star Tribune reported.

A public viewing will take place Monday at the Fountain of Praise Church in Houston, ABC 13 reported. People attending will need to wear masks and social distance, and backpacks and bags won’t be allowed. The public viewing will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Central at Fountain of Praise.

A funeral will also take place at Fountain of Praise Church on Tuesday, but the funeral will be private and not open to the public. Only people with tickets will be allowed inside the church for the funeral. Because of social distancing, the church’s capacity will be limited to about a quarter of its normal size, ABC 13 reported. The funeral will start Tuesday at 11 a.m. Central.

Floyd will be buried in Pearland, Texas at the Houston Memorial Gardens, ABC 13 reported.

