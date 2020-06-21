WATCH: Man Left Unconscious After NYPD Chokehold in Queens

A man was left unconscious after a New York City Police officer put him in a chokehold as three other officers held him down and held one of his arms behind his back.

A 29-second video of the incident posted on Twitter appeared to show the officer holding the man in a chokehold for several seconds until another officer taps him on the shoulder and he releases it; by that time, the man on the ground appears to be unconscious.

City Councilman Candidate Anthony Beckford has already called for the officer in the video to be fired and charged. Beckford identified the officer as David Afanador.

Bystanders Urged the Officer to Release the Chokehold

Officer Afanador, Badge # 31730 of the @NYPD100Pct @NYPDnews at Far Rockaway Beach performing an Illegal modern day lynching chokehold on a Black Man until he was unconscious. I demand his immediate firing & criminal charges for breaking the city & state ban. #DefundThePolice pic.twitter.com/wtAmYWxIbE — Anthony Beckford (City Council Candidate)🌹 (@Vote4Beckford) June 21, 2020

“Yo, stop choking him, bro!”

“Yeah, he’s choking him.”

“Let him go!”

Those were some of the comments that could be heard as the man’s neck was in a chokehold. One of the other officers pats the officer Beckford identified as Afanador on the back and he releases the hold.

After the officer stands up, an observer says, “Look at this, he’s out. Look at him, officer.”

The officer tells him, “Back off.”

“Yeah, f**k you. F**k you, Alfredo. F**k you,” the observer says before calling the officer an LGBTQ slur.

With three other officers on the scene and the man at least partially pinned to the ground, the reason for the chokehold is unclear.

The Officer Identified by Beckford Has Been Named in Lawsuits Before

David Afanador has been an officer since January 2005, according to CAPstat, a website that collects data on New York police officers’ names, salaries, conduct histories and other data.

In 2015, Afanador was sued by Thomas Stevens, the father of Kaheem Tribble, who was a minor at the time that Stevens alleged Afanador and another officer, Tyrane Isaac, battered him. According to the New York Post, the two chased Tribble before he was cornered:

The video then shows a man ID’d as Isaacs and taking a swing at the teen, and Afanador lunging forward, gun drawn. Tribble testified the service weapon hit him in the mouth, breaking his two bottom teeth.

The Brooklyn Daily Eagle reported that Isaac, according to the district attorney, punched Tribble several times in the face while he was down on the ground:

The longer video clip, the investigation further revealed, allegedly shows that Afanador was locating and retrieving a bag of marijuana that Tribble allegedly tossed before running away, approaching the teen with the bag and allegedly striking him in the face with it.

Afanador and Isaac were found not guilty by a Brooklyn Supreme Court judge in 2016.

Chokeholds Are Prohibited in the NYPD Patrol Guide

“We are aware of the video and there is an active use of force investigation underway by the Internal Affairs Bureau. This matter is taken extremely seriously and we expect to have an update this evening as the investigation unfolds.” — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 21, 2020

The NYPD has released a statement on Twitter acknowledging that they were aware of the video and were taking steps to investigate:

According to NYPD’s Patrol Guide, Procedure 221-01 defines a chokehold as follows: “A chokehold shall include, but is not limited to, any pressure to the throat or windpipe, which may prevent or hinder breathing or reduce intake of air.” On page 3 of the document, the guide clearly states: “Members of the service SHALL NOT: a. Use a chokehold.

The city council has been working on passing legislation to make using chokeholds criminally punishable after gaining support from top NYPD officials, local Spectrum station NY-1 reported. The bill would, “(make) it a misdemeanor to use a restraint that restricts air flow to the windpipe or diaphragm.”

Other NYPD officials have pushed back on some parts of the bill and Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch said he was afraid the bill would put officers who merely touch criminals in jail.

Last August, Officer Daniel Pantaleo was fired for the chokehold he used in Eric Garner’s death 2014.

READ NEXT: Three New Videos Shed Light on George Floyd’s Final Moments & Encounter With Minneapolis Police