WATCH: Police Car Hits Protesters In San Diego; Fire In Oakland

The West Coast has erupted in a night of firey protests following the death of George Floyd.

New video shows a moving squad car hit and drag a pedestrian in San Diego, California, as they cross the street during protests overnight.

The incident comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died last week in police custody. Riots which began in Minneapolis, where the incident occurred, quickly spread across the U.S.

Former police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested last Friday on charges of third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Video emerged on Twitter in the early hours of this morning of the moment a police vehicle drove through a crowd at 6th and Broadway as the protester frantically tries to stop the car. A protester in white can be seen waving their arms, standing in front of the car as the driver honks the horn.

The car then continues to advance, dragging the passenger along with it on the hood of the vehicle.

Police SUV runs through crowd peacefully crossing the street. Dragging protestor…#horrifying. Happened just now on 6th and Broadway in #sandiegoprotests Please stay safe. pic.twitter.com/9sxwX5G16X — Srikanth Rao (@pmnewb) June 1, 2020

It follows a chaotic weekend of violence across America, including instances in New York where police squad cars hit several pedestrians. Viral video emerged over the weekend showing squad cars ramming into barricades in the city and knocking people down.

Preliminary reports also emerged this morning from an NYC emergency alert account that a New York police officer was hit by a car during the protests:

Manhattan | 5th Ave and E 8th St.

Officer struck by a vehicle, conscious and alert. Suspect fled e/b on E 8th St in a gray late model Ford Explorer w/ Wisconsin license plate. — New York City 911 (@NYC_Alerts911) June 1, 2020

National Guard Shoots Man In Kentucky

Marvis Herring and Stephon Dingle of WLKY reported that the National Guard had fatally shot the owner of a BBQ restaurant on 26th and Broadway in Louisville, Kentucky:

NEW: Man shot and killed by police/national guardsman was owner of BBQ joint in 26th and Broadway. Confirmed to me by someone on the scene as well as a family member. @WLKY #Developing — Stephon Dingle WLKY (@Stephon_Dingle) June 1, 2020

BREAKING NOW: National Guard, LMPD fatally shoots man in Louisville after large crowd gathers and at least one shot was fired by someone in crowd near 26th & Broadway I’m live with what the LMPD Chief is saying on @WLKY morning news pic.twitter.com/jmKVUVbQcM — Marvis Herring (@Marvis_WLKY) June 1, 2020

BREAKING: Man shot and killed by law enforcement at 12:15am this morning. @LMPD says shots fired at them first. Will be on the air with live coverage in 30 mins. @Marvis_WLKY will be reporting on the scene this morning. @WLKY pic.twitter.com/vclpiYIzGI — Stephon Dingle WLKY (@Stephon_Dingle) June 1, 2020

Stephon Dingle of WLKY said the Louisville Metro Police Department was trying to clear a large number of people from the area when someone opened fire. Several people of interest were currently being interviewed, according to LMPD:

The @LMPD police chief said officers were trying to clear a large crowd in parking lot before being fire upon. The chief said they are currently interviewing several persons of interests and will provide news update this afternoon. He took no questions from the press. @WLKY — Stephon Dingle WLKY (@Stephon_Dingle) June 1, 2020

National Guard Called Out In Boston and Washington

The National Guard was called out in Boston and Washington. Video shows the moment the National Guard advances down Boston’s Beacon Street. As one protester is vacating the area, she is thrown to the ground by a police officer:

National Guard advances down Beacon St, protestor follows instructions to move and is actively walking away from officers when she is yanked and thrown to ground and arrested. Happened just after midnight. (Watch officer near top of video in neon.) #BostonProtest pic.twitter.com/GJjysWr1m8 — Mary Tobin (@TobinMary) June 1, 2020

Boston Police issued an alert early this morning confirming seven police officers had been hospitalized overnight, and 40 people had been placed under arrest:

As of 3:00am, Monday, June 1, 2020, #BPD confirming 7 injured officers transported to the hospital, many more treated on scene, 21 police cruisers damaged and about 40 individuals placed under arrest during the protest. Numbers subject to change as the situation remains active. pic.twitter.com/FsxwFblPxS — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 1, 2020

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said he was “angered by the people who came to our city and chose to engage in acts of destruction and violence.”

I am angered, however, by the people who came into our city and chose to engage in acts of destruction and violence, undermining their message. If we are to achieve change and if we are to lead the change, our efforts must be rooted in peace and regard for our community. — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) June 1, 2020

The Boston Police said the “time for protesting is over, and “individuals now congregating and committing crimes in Boston need to vacate the area and leave our city.”

We say again, the time for protesting is over. The peaceful protest ended hours ago. Individuals now congregating and committing crimes in Boston need to vacate the area and leave our city. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 1, 2020

In Washington, the US Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy deployed an additional 1,200 soldiers to assist police in the state:

DELRAY BEACH (AP) — Army Sec. Ryan McCarthy has recalled the entire D.C. National Guard—roughly 1,200 additional soldiers joining forces already deployed in Washington. They will assist Park and D.C. Police. For the moment, they will be unarmed but will have riot gear. — James LaPorta (@JimLaPorta) June 1, 2020

.@KerriKupecDOJ confirms that DOJ has deployed members of the US Marshals Service and DEA agents to assist Natl Guard troops responding to protests near the White House this evening. Acting US atty for DC Mike Sherwin is also involved in investigative efforts, Kupec says. @ABC — Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) June 1, 2020

Fire Breaks Out in Oakland & Police Fire Non-Lethal Bullets

NEW: Major fire in Oakland on Lee St. Crews report heavy fire in the rear of an apartment building w/ multiple exposures, extending into apartments. #Oakland #BayArea pic.twitter.com/ZCiJ3AKnei — BREAKING NEWS SF (@BreakingNews_SF) June 1, 2020

Dramatic video was posted of an apartment building engulfed in flames on Lee Street in Oakland, California, as protests grow across the West Coast.

Explosions were heard and it was reported that police were firing non-lethal rubber bullets into crowds outside the SAFE Credit Union Convention Centre and the intersection of 15th and J Street in Sacramento.



#Sacramento

Police just fired into the crowd at 15th and J. They don’t give a fuck out here.

Be safe — R&Bsacramento (@RedAndBlackSac) June 1, 2020

In Sacramento there is still a medic of some type on the scene. crowd in front of the convention center, cops shooting off pepper balls or something, unknown at the moment. Several people have been hit with rubber bullets, including people just recording nearby — SP3CTRA (@ayyospectra) June 1, 2020

According to CBS Sacramento, there was “damage to every building on South Street,” and an ATM was stolen from Wells Fargo:

Damage to every building on S St-including the Safeway on R- NX Vapor, and Police are reporting someone stole an entire ATM from the Wells Fargo, we saw someone carrying an Apple computer monitor away- Business owners have started to show up to assess damage. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/yXxJWWPNJc — Marissa Perlman (@MPerlmanNews) June 1, 2020

More updates will be posted as the ongoing story develops.