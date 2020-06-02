VIDEO: Police Officer Shot In Las Vegas

A police officer is on life support after being shot in the head at George Floyd protests in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak have confirmed “two separate incidents” at the Federal Courthouse and the Circus Circus Casino in Vegas, but are yet to confirm any further details.

My Office has been notified that the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently working two separate incidents in Las Vegas. The State is in contact with local law enforcement and continues to monitor the situation. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) June 2, 2020

According to the Reno Gazette Journal, “the separate shootings took place about 2 miles apart from each other on the southern end of Las Vegas Boulevard.”

Metro Police sources told CBS affiliate 8 News Now “that a suspect has been taken into custody, regarding the LVMPD officer who was shot in the head late Monday night near Circus Circus.”

#BREAKING UPDATE: Metro Police sources tell @8NewsNow that a suspect has been taken into custody, regarding the @LVMPD officer who was shot in the head late Monday night near Circus Circus. Again, sources say that officer is currently on life support. #8NN pic.twitter.com/KasbM0FWdT — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) June 2, 2020

Video has been posted of a livestream from outside the Federal Courthouse which appears to capture the moment when one of the shootings occurred. The camera is turned away but shots can clearly be heard in the video at 02:19:50:

Someone was live streaming at the court house as it happened. @ 02:19:50 https://t.co/rRd2AToc0a — M Delrosario (@flipkid) June 2, 2020

As the shots continue, people can be seen running in the opposite direction. Flashing lights from police SUVs outside the Courthouse can be seen as an officer appears, gesturing and telling the assembled citizens who are on foot to “keep going.” The cameraman is heard describing the situation as “so scary. We need to get out of here … It sounds like a warzone.”

At 02:21:10, emergency responders can clearly be seen surrounding attending to a man who appears to be on the ground.



KTNV and local CBS affiliate 8 News Now said gunshots were heard before metro police swarmed the area outside the Federal Courthouse on Las Vegas boulevard following protests that happened in Fremont Street near Container Park.

Reporting live, KTNV reporters said a countless number of officers were in the area in downtown Las Vegas.

“Someone nearby heard someone had been shot – they are in touch with metro police. It did sound like a number of gunshots – a metro police cruiser was rushing into the area.”

Ed Komenda, Reno Gazette Journal, reported that at around 12 a.m. Tuesday “police have blocked off the Las Vegas Strip from The Strat — the towering resort at the southern end of Las Vegas Boulevard — to Caesar’s Palace.”

He reported that earlier in the evening, a protester had been shot by police “after witnesses say he opened fire first.”

Orko Manna, a reporter with 8 News Now, confirmed that the LVMPD officer had been shot in the head outside Circus Circus, and someone else on the scene had been shot by metro police after they opened fire outside the Courthouse.

#BREAKING: Metro sources confirm with @8NewsNow that an @LVMPD officer was shot in the head near @CircusVegas. This is the scene at @UMCSN right now. We’re also told that Metro Police shot someone else at the Federal Courthouse in #LasVegas, after he opened fire. #8NN pic.twitter.com/5Z3s2CdMCq — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) June 2, 2020

Manna later reported that an officer had been placed on life support at UMC Hospital, and quoted a source saying the incident occurred when “the officer was in a fight with another suspect when someone walked up from behind and shot the officer in the head.”

#BREAKING: @LVMPD sources confirm with @8NewsNow that the officer who was shot in the head is on life support at @UMCSN right now. Source also says the officer was in a fight with another suspect when someone walked up from behind and shot the officer in the head. #8NN pic.twitter.com/t8CX6p4Wpm — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) June 2, 2020

Earlier in the evening, Manna had posted scenes of peace breaking out in Vegas between protesters and officers across dividing picket lines:

WOW. @LVMPD in tactical gear and shields on one side. #BlackLivesMatter protesters at the courthouse in #LasVegas on the other side. Lots of shouting. And then THIS. Handshakes shared between protesters & police. Amazing. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/xBuGaLFQGX — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) June 2, 2020

More information will be posted as this story develops.