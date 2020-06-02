Edgar Samaniego: Suspect Identified in Las Vegas Shooting

Edgar Samaniego is accused of shooting a Las Vegas Metro Police officer in the head at a George Floyd protest on the Las Vegas Strip on June 1.

The 20-year-old Samaniego faces one count of attempted murder and two counts of discharging a gun where a person might be endangered, according to records.

Here is the jail booking sheet for Samaniego.

Police say the critically injured officer, who is presently on life support, was shot in the back of the head by Samaniego in front of Circus Circus Casino. According to the Review Journal, the officer was identified as Shay Mikalonis, 29, who has been an officer since 2016 and is “assigned to the department’s Convention Center area command.”

.@LVMPD Officer Shay Mikalonis remains in grave condition after he was shot last night. Keep him in your prayers as well as a calmer night tonight. Each night so far has gotten progressively more violent. pic.twitter.com/ET3Mcog6W2 — John Huck (@VegasAnchor) June 2, 2020

Another shooting occurred around the same time, at 11:30 p.m., and in the same vicinity, in front of the Federal Courthouse on Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Here’s what you need to know:

Court Records Show Samaniego Was Free on an April Criminal Case at the Time of the Shooting

According to Clark County court records reviewed by Heavy, Samaniego has a previous criminal case from April 2020.

Court records say that he was accused of possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription and DUI, 1st offense. On April 2, he was given $2,000 bail. The charges are a “gross misdemeanor” and “misdemeanor.”

“A criminal complaint in the drug case had not been filed as of Tuesday,” according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which says that Samaniego posted the bail amount and had been out of custody since early April.

The current charges, including attempted murder and two counts of discharging a gun or weapon where a person might be endangered, are a felony and two “gross misdemeanor” counts, online court records say.

Heavy reported earlier today that the officer who was shot is in a critical condition at University Medical Center, as confirmed by Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

Lombardo said at the press conference that another man “armed with multiple firearms and appeared to be wearing body armor,” and who Lombardo believed was involved in the Las Vegas George Floyd protests, was shot by police in the Courthouse incident.

Samaniego is set to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court on June 3.

More information will be posted on this story as it develops.

