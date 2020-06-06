Robert McCabe Named as Officer in Viral Buffalo, New York Police Video

Robert McCabe was named of one of two Buffalo police officers accused of shoving a 75-year-old man in a viral video during riot control, according to WIVB.com.

Aaron Torgalski was previously identified through his name tag as the other Buffalo, New York police officer seen shoving activist Martin Gugino in the video that has been viewed millions of times.

Supporters of the two officers showed up at the courthouse on June 6 as news spread they will face criminal charges.

The Buffalo police officers seen shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground are now facing criminal charges. Robert McCabe & Aaron Torgalski will be arraigned today. Traffic in front of the courthouse has been shut down, but it’s not clear if ppl are there in support or in protest. — Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) June 6, 2020

Erie County comptroller showing support for officers outside of city court.

“Right now radical progressives are attacking police and they want chaos on our streets. They want anarchy… we need to take back our cities. We need to take back our neighborhoods.” https://t.co/ZjumVMkn5i — Madison Carter (@madisonlcarter) June 6, 2020

Torgalski’s name was visible on his police badge in the video. A Change.org petition demanding that Buffalo police fire Torgalski has thousands of signatures.

You can read more about Gugino here. According to the Buffalo News, all 57 members of the Buffalo Police Department’s Emergency Response Team have resigned from the unit. They remain on the police force.

Here’s what you need to know:

Supporters Showed Up to Support McCabe & Torgalski as They Were Expected to Be Arraigned on June 6

A better look at how they’re trying to block media cameras outside the courtroom. Again large gathering of people: some cops, some firefighters, some general supporters of the suspended officers. pic.twitter.com/UI4BT7eL8U — Madison Carter (@madisonlcarter) June 6, 2020

McCabe and Torgalski were expected to be arraigned on June 6.

Everyone came together. HUNDREDS. To form a path to city hall. Two fire trucks are driving by to honk in support. Lots of applause. pic.twitter.com/TUrsHpZizX — Madison Carter (@madisonlcarter) June 6, 2020

Buffalo’s mayor, Byron Brown, called Gugino an “agitator” who was “trying to spark up the crowd of people,” adding, “He was in the area after the curfew. One of the things that happened before was conflict among protesters and there was a danger of fights breaking out, and police felt it was important to clear that scene for the safety of protesters.” There had been violence, looting and fires, and Brown alleged that Gugino was “a key and major instigator of people engaging in those activities.”

It appears that one of the officers that shoved and gave a serious head wound to this peaceful protester name is AARON TORGALSKI of the BUFFALO, NY POLICE DEPT. Send tweet to this address for the Buffalo Police. This is criminal assault.@BPDAlerts pic.twitter.com/rLnOnUptNg — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) June 5, 2020

The viral video viewed more than 58 million times shows Buffalo, New York police officers shove a 75 year old man to the ground and then walk by him as he lies, bleeding from the head, on the pavement. Government salaries.com says, “Aaron Torgalski M in 2018 was employed in City Of Buffalo and had annual salary of $81,419.”

WBFO-TV reported, “Just about an hour ago, police officers shove man in Niagara Square to the ground (WARNING: Graphic).” The station shared this video:

Just about an hour ago, police officers shove man in Niagara Square to the ground (WARNING: Graphic). Video from: @MikeDesmondWBFO pic.twitter.com/JBKQLvzfET — WBFO (@WBFO) June 5, 2020

The video shows officers with face shields and batons walking down the street en masse. Officers appear to shove a man wearing a mask. He then falls down on the ground, where he lies motionless. “He’s bleeding out of his ear,” someone says, but the officers keep walking. One of the two officers has been identified because his name tag is visible in the video: Aaron Torgalski.

The man lies motionless on the pavement. Officers take another person in custody. “You better get an ambulance for him,” a person says. “We have an EMT on scene,” a man responds.

New York’s Governor Called the Incident ‘Utterly Disgraceful’

Two Buffalo police officers shove a man to the ground in front of City Hall (WARNING: GRAPHIC)Video captured by WBFO on June 4, 2020 show two Buffalo police officers shoving a 75-year-old man to the ground during a protest in front of City Hall, causing an injury that left him bleeding from his ear. The two officers have been suspended without pay and a full Internal Affairs investigation has been ordered. The man who was shoved was in serious, but stable condition at ECMC in Buffalo as of Friday morning. 2020-06-05T01:24:31Z

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Buffalo’s mayor both released statements about the incident.

“This incident is wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful,” Cuomo wrote. “I’ve spoken with Buffalo @MayorByronBrown and we agree that the officers involved should be immediately suspended pending a formal investigation. Police Officers must enforce — NOT ABUSE — the law.”

Earlier, there was a different scene. According to the Investigative Post, “police and protestors knelt together in the minutes leading up to the city’s 8 p.m. curfew. Some then shook hands, even hugged…” John Losi was the detective who “led the effort.” Some on Twitter have alleged that Losi appears in the shoving video, according to the Investigative Post.

The Erie County District Attorney wrote in a statement, “The Erie County DA’s Office continues to investigate the incident captured on video outside City Hall that resulted in the injury of protester. The victim was taken to ECMC to be treated for a head injury. He was unable to provide a statement to investigators last night.”

The Amherst Bee reported that Gugino “was reported to be alert and oriented, suffering from a concussion and lacerations but expected to recover.”

Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, wrote on Twitter, “I’ve spoken to @MayorByronBrown who confirmed it was members of the Buffalo Police Dept. involved in today’s incident with the protester who was pushed and hit his head. He indicated actions are being taken against two officers by BPD, which actions will be announced soon. I’ve seen videos of the incident in front of Buffalo’s City Hall in which an older protester appears to have been shoved by police, fell backwards and suffered a serious head injury. It sickens me. I’ve confirmed he is at ECMC in stable condition. My thoughts are with him now.”

The Mayor Said the Two Officers Were Suspended

The Change.org petition alleges,

Aaron Torgalski pushed an elderly man who was trying to return an officers helmet he found clearly. Torgalski was clearly abusing his power as a police officer for NO REASON. Other officers were encouraging officer Torgalski to push him. The push was strong enough to make the old man fall backwards and crack his head and start bleeding. Aaron Torgalski should not be in control of our safety! This man does not deserve a badge! This man should not be allowed to hold a gun and carry out the law! Fire him! And the others invovled (sic)!!! If we get enough people to sign they can’t ignore us. They should be fired! This man makes $80,000 a year to push an old man who did not provoke him. END POLICE BRUTALITY.

The mayor released this initial statement:

Tonight, after a physical altercation between two separate groups of protesters participating in an illegal demonstration beyond the curfew, two Buffalo police officers knocked down a 75 year old man. The victim is in stable but serious condition at ECMC. I was deeply disturbed by the video, as was Buffalo Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood. He directed an immediate investigation into the matter and the two officers have been suspended without pay. After days of peaceful protests and several meetings between myself, Police leadership and members of the community, tonight’s event is disheartening. I hope to continue to build on the progress we have achieved as we work together to address racial injustice and inequity in the City of Buffalo. My thoughts are with the victim tonight.

Current situation in #Buffalo as police work to enforce the 8 p.m. curfew in Niagara Square. Caution: there is some vulgar language in the video. Tune to @SPECNewsBuffalo for the latest. Video Courtesy: Photojournalist Anthony Nelson pic.twitter.com/nP4AXgQGeR — Katie Gibas (@KatieGibasTV) June 5, 2020

According to WBFO, the incident occurred shortly after Buffalo’s curfew went into effect. “City police and State Police swept through the area of Niagara Square directly in front of City Hall to clear the area where a protest was finishing,” the station reported. The station said the man was unidentified but he was 75 years old. He was “shoved by two officers in the line.”

The station reported that the man was in serious but stable condition at an area hospital, and Buffalo police said, “a 5th person was arrested during a skirmish with other protestors and also charged with disorderly conduct. During that skirmish involving protestors, one person was injured when he tripped & fell.”

Journalist Marlee Tuskes wrote, “From BPD Capt. Jeff Rinaldo: Internal Affairs immediately opened an investigation into the incident, ordered by Police Commissioner Byron Lockwood. State police medics rendered aid. A source tells me the man suffered from a laceration and possible concussion.” Katie Gibas, another journalist, wrote, “The gentleman has been taken away in an ambulance but appeared to be alert.”

READ NEXT: What’s Known About George Floyd’s Cause of Death.