WATCH: White Woman Spits on Black Teen During Protest, Video Shows

Stephanie Rapkin is a white woman who is facing charges after multiple videos surfaced of the 64-year-old attorney spitting on a black teenage boy during a protest in Shorewood, Wisconsin, on Saturday afternoon, according to WISN.

The incident has been circulating on social media.

@CBS58 @fox6now Stephanie Rapkin spit on a minor after leaving her car in the middle of the road to block a protest then left her car to address protestors, she was then told multiple times to return to her car, but this ensued instead pic.twitter.com/0YBQgA2EyD — GitanaV (@GitanaV) June 7, 2020

Rapkin Parked Her Car in the Street in an Attempt to Stop the Protests

According to TMJ4 News Milwaukee, the Shorewood Police Department received a report that a woman spat on a victim during a confrontation at about 5 p.m. on Saturday on Oakland Avenue.

Urban Milwaukee states that prior to the confrontation, Rapkin parked her car in the middle of North Oakland Avenue in an attempt to “obstruct the marches”.

In the video above, which shows the moments leading up to the incident, Rapkin is seen arguing with another woman. When a young male protestor who was walking in Rapkin’s direction approaches her, she spits on his face.

In the seconds after the confrontation, Rapkin holds her purse tightly to her chest and yells, “Don’t touch me.”

Neither Rapkin nor the victim, who is unidentified at this time, was wearing a mask during the confrontation, though the victim had one around his neck.

According to the Journal Sentinel, the Shorewood Police Department have said that Rapkin was taken into custody on Saturday night and that they will refer criminal charges to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

A white woman named Stephanie Rapkin was so upset by the Northshore March for Georges Floyd organized by Shorewood black youth that she parked her car to block the nearly 5K ppl & then assaulted a young black man by spitting on him. Stephanie you about to lose your Law License!✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/QaYsBGzGIH — Rep. David F. Bowen (@DavidFBowen) June 7, 2020

On Twitter, Wisconsin State Rep. David Bowen, who attended the Shorewood march, called for Rapkin to lose her license.

Rapkin Is a Real Estate Attorney in Wisconsin

Rapkin was licensed to practice law in Wisconsin in 1982 and subsequently obtained an LL.M. in taxation. The “About Me” section on her website reads, “She has written a number of law journal articles and specialty articles for electronic legal journals. She has taught both continuing legal education courses in estate planning and tax for practicing attorneys and university courses in probate law and business law.”

Justia Lawyers reveals that Rapkin attended DePaul College of Law, where she graduated from in 1992.

Rapkin’s LinkedIn states that she is the author of the book, “Estate Freezes: Tools and Techniques.” She has also written for legal journals like “The Journal of Taxation”, “Trust & Estates”, “Estate Planning” and “Taxes: The Tax Magazine”.

As a guest lecturer, Rapkin has taught at Marquette’s law school. She is an adjunct at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Saturday marked the ninth day of protests in Milwaukee, which have been described by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as, overall, “peaceful”.

The mayor of Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, said on Friday that he “welcomes” the protests that have taken place in the city. The outlet reports Mayor Dennis McBride as saying, “We welcome those protests as a legitimate expression of the rights to free speech and peaceful assembly enshrined in the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution… We have heard the calls for meaningful change.”

Heavy has reached out to the Shorewood Police Department for comment.

This piece will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

