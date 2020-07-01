Aaron Robinson: Suspect in Vanessa Guillen’s Death Killed Himself, Attorney Says

An attorney for Vanessa Guillen’s family has said that Aaron Robinson is a suspect in Guillen’s disappearance and he killed himself on Tuesday night. Robinson has not been officially named by authorities as of the time of publication. The attorney said in a statement that Robinson shot and killed himself when approached by authorities and another suspect — the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier — is in custody, KXXV reported. Guillen, 20, has been missing since late April. She was a soldier stationed at Fort Hood, Texas.

1. Aaron Robinson, a Fort Hood Soldier, Killed Himself When Officials Were Trying to Locate Him Tuesday Night

Aaron Robinson, a soldier in Fort Hood, had fled the post on Tuesday, KXXV reported, and officials were trying to locate him. When they tried to make contact with him in Killeen when they found him walking on East Rancier Avenue, he showed his weapon and shot himself, dying on the scene.

Officials have not identified Robinson as of the time of publication, but the Guillen family attorney Natalie Kawham identified him in a press conference.

In a statement, the Killeen Police Department said:

On Tuesday, June 30th, late in the evening hours, Special Agents with the Army Fort Hood Criminal Investigation Division contacted the Killeen Police Department and the U.S. Marshals – Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in reference to a person of interest in the missing soldier case from Fort Hood, Vanessa Guillen. We were informed that the person of interest had left the post and was inside the City of Killeen. During the course of the investigation, information was provided on the location of the suspect. The suspect was located walking in the 4700 block of East Rancier Avenue and as officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, the suspect produced a weapon and committed suicide by shooting himself. The suspect was pronounced deceased at 1:17 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Garland Potvin at the scene. The person of interest was an active duty soldier and his name has been withheld pending notification next of kin through the Army Casualty Assistance Office. Any further inquiries to the investigation regarding Vanessa Guillen will be directed to the Army Fort Hood CID.

Kawham said in a press conference: “We told command who we believed it was and why. From there the search went quicker…. Last night they issue a BOLO and that person ran off base and shot himself when they came up to him. This is the same person we have been talking about the superior who she was with that day and harassed her.”

2. Guillen’s Sister Said She Met the Suspect & Thought Something Wasn’t Right About Him

Guillen’s sister, Mayra, said that she has met the suspect once and she thought something wasn’t right about him, KVUE reported.

She said that while they were searching for Guillen, Robinson laughed in her face.

3. A Woman Is in Custody in Connection with Guillen’s Disappearance

A woman who is the estranged wife of a former Fort Hood soldier is also in custody in Bell County Jail in connection with Guillen’s disappearance, KXXV reported. She’s awaiting charges.

According to KVUE, she’s the ex-wife of the suspect, but other media sources say she’s married to a former soldier. Officials have not named her.

Kawham also said there was a third suspect in custody, but officials have not confirmed this, KVUE reported.

Guillen’s family has been working tirelessly to get to the truth behind her disappearance.

In May, her sister Mayra Guillen wrote: “My situation right now is not it’s best as I am not working and I’m on top of my sister’s case, I will not let this case fall cold, I’m not stopping until I find her. This will also open doors for many of the other soldiers that have gone missing. I’m in the process of hiring a PI as you guys know…. they are super expensive. But I know with God’s help and all of you guys we’ll be able to bring Vanessa BACK HOME! May God bless you.”

4. The Family Attorney Says Robinson Is Believed To Be Connected to Guillen’s Sexual Harassment

Kawham said the family believes Robinson is the man who walked in on Guillen while she was showering, KXXV reported.

Army’s Criminal Investigation Command was investigating claims that she was sexually harassed, ABC 7 reported. Col. Ralph Overland, commander of the 3rd Calvary Regiment, said he had opened an investigation. “I take allegations of sexual harassment very seriously and we are conducting a thorough investigation.”

Khawam told ABC 7 that Guillen was the victim of two instances of sexual harassment, but she feared retaliation and didn’t report them. In one case, her superior walked in while she was showering. In another, someone made vulgar remarks toward her in Spanish. CNN reported previously that one of the people harassing her was one of her sergeants.

In a press conference, Kawham said the suspect is the same one who had sexually harassed Guillen, KVUE reported. Kawham said that they need new legislation to change how harassment is reported. She said Guillen would have had to report her harassment internally, which prevents soldiers from feeling safe with coming forward.

5. Human Remains Found Near Leon River May Be Guillen’s

Partial human remains were discovered near Leon River on Tuesday, KSAT reported. Kawham said those remains are believed to be Guillen’s.

The Army’s Criminal Investigative Division said in a statement on Tuesday: “no confirmation as to the identity of the remains has been made at this point and we ask for the media and public’s understanding that the identification process can take time. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, no further information will be released at this time.”

But the family said that they believe the remains are Guillen’s. Tim Miller, founder of Texas Equusearch, told KWTX that “the search is over.”

Guillen, 20, was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. She was last seen at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, in the parking lot of the Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment at Fort Hood, according to an Army press release. She’s a Private First Class in the Army, CNN reported. Family members circulating a missing person flyer said she was last seen in the Hell on Wheels parking lot between 16th and 19th streets on Fort Hood.

Guillen’s sister, Mayra Guillen, said she last spoke with her sister the night before she was last seen. They talked about how Vanessa had planned to buy a new car, Mayra told the Statesman.

Guillen had been working earlier in the day in the armory room. Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were found in the armory room. Her car was also still at Fort Hood.

