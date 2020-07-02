Cecily Aguilar: Texas Woman in Custody in Disappearance of Vanessa Guillen

Cecily Aguilar was arrested on July 1 in Bell County, Texas. An attorney has said that she’s the girlfriend of Aaron Robinson, the soldier who killed himself when officials approached him about Vanessa Guillen’s disappearance. Aguilar was not added publicly to the Bell County inmate roster until later on July 1 and she hasn’t been officially named as a suspect by police or in the Army’s most recent press conference.

1. Cecily Aguilar Was Arrested Around 4 AM on July 1

Aguilar was arrested around 4 a.m. on July 1, but her name wasn’t added publicly to Bell County’s inmate roster until later in the day. Her mugshots and details were briefly removed from the website, but they were added back a few hours later.

According to Bell County Jail, she is charged with a third-degree felony but the exact charge isn’t yet listed.

She was born in 1998. Her Facebook posts indicate that she has a child.

2. She’s Friends with Robinson on Facebook & the Guillen Family’s Attorney Says They’re Dating

According to KVUE, Aguilar is the ex-wife or estranged wife of a former soldier who was once at Fort Hood. She’s friends with an Aaron Robinson on Facebook. In fact, both of her Facebook profiles (one under the name of Cecily Brown and one under the name of Cecily Aguilar) are both friends with Robinson.

The Guillen family’s attorney Natalie Khawam told CrimeOnline that officials told her Aguilar was Robinson’s girlfriend and also involved in Guillen’s disappearance. She said officials told her they had evidence against Robinson dating back to the day of Guillen’s disappearance, and they alleged that Aguilar helped Robinson bury and hide Guillen’s body.

Officials have not named Aguilar as a suspect.

On February 22, Aguilar posted on Facebook that she was in a relationship.

Her Facebook lists her as living in Jackson, Michigan, and her bio simply reads: “my kids have paws.”

In June, she shared this photo below that reads: “Your soulmate is the person who mends your Broken Heart, by simply giving you, Theirs.”

Her ex-husband said on social media a week before Robinson died that he had been shot at and some paperwork had stopped the bullet.

3. She Posts Frequently on Social Media

Aguilar posts frequently on social media. Here are just some of her posts. In June, she posted a conspiracy theory about COVID-19.

In June she also posted against animal abusers, racism, corona, and blue cheese.

She posted in April about how she’d cut grass with scissors before going back to someone she had been with before.

In April, she shared a memory about how she wasn’t bitter.

Here are some more of her posts.

In January she posted that she was blessed.

3. Aaron Robinson Killed Himself After Authorities Wanted to Question Him in Connection with Guillen’s Disappearance

Aaron Robinson shot himself after authorities approached him in Killeen, Texas, wanting to question him in connection with Guillen’s disappearance.

Robinson, a soldier in Fort Hood, had fled the post on Tuesday, KXXV reported, and officials were trying to locate him. When they tried to make contact with him when they found him walking on East Rancier Avenue in Killeen, he shot himself, dying on the scene.

Officials did not immediately identify Robinson, but the Guillen family attorney Natalie Khawam identified him in a press conference. The Army later confirmed his identification in a press conference on Wednesday, July 2.

Khawam said in a July 1 press conference: “We told command who we believed it was and why. From there the search went quicker…. Last night they issue a BOLO and that person ran off base and shot himself when they came up to him. This is the same person we have been talking about the superior who she was with that day and harassed her.”

Guillen’s sister, Mayra, said that she has met the suspect once and she thought something wasn’t right about him, KVUE reported.

She said that while they were searching for Guillen, Robinson laughed in her face.

4. The Family Attorney Says Guillen’s Death Was Connected to Sexual Harassment

Khawam said that Guillen’s death was the result of sexual harassment within the military, KSAT reported. The attorney is expected to demand a congressional investigation.

Army’s Criminal Investigation Command was investigating claims that she was sexually harassed, ABC 7 reported. Col. Ralph Overland, commander of the 3rd Calvary Regiment, said he had opened an investigation. “I take allegations of sexual harassment very seriously and we are conducting a thorough investigation.”

Khawam told ABC 7 that Guillen was the victim of two instances of sexual harassment, but she feared retaliation and didn’t report them. In one case, her superior walked in while she was showering. In another, someone made vulgar remarks toward her in Spanish. CNN reported that one of the people harassing her was one of her sergeants.

5. Human Remains Found Near Leon River May Be Guillen’s & One Official Said Her Remains Were Covered in Concrete

Guillen, 20, was stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. She was last seen at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 22, in the parking lot of the Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters, 3rd Cavalry Regiment at Fort Hood, according to an Army press release. She’s a Private First Class in the Army, CNN reported.

Guillen’s sister, Mayra Guillen, said she last spoke with her sister the night before she was last seen. They talked about how Vanessa had planned to buy a new car. Guillen had been working earlier in the day in the armory room. Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were found in the armory room. Her car was also still at Fort Hood.

Partial human remains were discovered near Leon River on Tuesday, KSAT reported. Kawham said those remains are believed to be Guillen’s.

The Army’s Criminal Investigative Division said in a statement on Tuesday: “no confirmation as to the identity of the remains has been made at this point and we ask for the media and public’s understanding that the identification process can take time. Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, no further information will be released at this time.”

But the family said that they believe the remains are Guillen’s. Tim Miller, founder of Texas Equusearch, told KWTX that “the search is over.” Miller said that Guillen’s family had asked him to look for answers when authorities weren’t making any progress on the case.

Miller spoke with CrimeOnline and said that the suspects had poured freshly mixed concrete onto Guillen’s body. He said they bought lime, shovels, and plastic bags and then covered the body with rocks. He said there were signs that they had tried to burn her body and evidence near Leon River, about 26 miles from the base.

Miller said that on the day that Guillen disappeared, someone in Fort Hood was seen carrying a 3-foot Pelican case at the armory and was struggling to get it into his vehicle. Guillen had been at Fort Hood that day and wasn’t seen again. Miller said a half-burned Pelican case was found near the Leon River, where human remains were discovered.

