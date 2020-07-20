Bevelyn Beatty: ‘Jesus Matters’ Protester Paints Over Black Lives Matter Murals

Bevelyn Beatty was arrested after throwing paint on a Black Lives Matter mural in protest and yelling, “Refund the Police!” After she was released, she painted over two more murals. The “Jesus Matters” protester has said that GoFundMe took down her fundraiser, and now others that showed up on the site under her name are not associated with her.

Here’s what you need to know about Beatty.

1. Bevelyn Beatty Was Arrested After Throwing Paint on Several Black Lives Matter Murals

Beatty was arrested after throwing paint on a number of Black Lives Matter murals in New York, the New York Post reported. She first dumped paint on a mural outside in front of Trump Tower on Saturday afternoon, July 18, while livestreaming on Facebook. Then a short time later, she did the same thing in Harlem and Brooklyn.

She was first seen loading cans of paint into the back of a van in Manhattan, while cops watched. She told them that she was decorating. She then carried the cans to Fifth Avenue while shouting “Refund the police!”

The New York Post reported that she was charged with criminal mischief and released a few hours later.

Then a few hours later, she painted over a mural at 7th Avenue and West 125th Street, then later over a mural at Fulton Street in Brooklyn. Here are two videos showing those incidents.

2. She Said the Police Treated Them with Love After They Were Arrested

After the protests, she shared on Facebook on Sunday that she was home and safe.

“Look at my legs, I still have black paint on my legs because I couldn’t get it off last night,” she shared. “…Y’all, we did an all-nighter… Yesterday was epic… Prior to us doing what we did, we paid respects to the police…and we let them know what was up. You’ve got to read between the lines and use your noodle. … The police were in 100% agreement with us. … We were the voice that they couldn’t have… We were the stand that they couldn’t take at that moment… The Lord just blessed what happened yesterday… The police treated us like princesses…with love and kindness… They treated us so good.”

She said the two people who came in later for throwing paint on the mural were also treated well.

“I say the police officers are loving and kind and everything they say police officers are, they are… If ever there was a time to rise up…it’s now. A lot of people thought I was being the hero…I was being an American.”

She then said that in New York, the police are afraid to arrest people because they are afraid of being investigated.

3. She Uses the Hashtag #JesusMatters & Is a Co-Founder & Evangelist for At The Well Ministries

Beatty commonly uses the hashtag #JesusMatters to accompany her social media posts.

The New York Post reported that in one video, Beatty said: “Ladies and gentlemen, we’re in Brooklyn and it ain’t over. Jesus matters. We’re taking our country back. We’re taking it back. And let me tell you something, the police need our help. They can’t stand alone. Don’t just sit by idly and watch your country go to the ground.”

She also helps host Jesus Matters events. One invitation online for a past event reads: “Bevelyn & Edmee from At Well Ministries will be joining along with Jo Scott from Operation Save America to discuss engaging the culture and taking back the nations for Christ. From the perversion of our children in public schools to standing in the gap at the gates of hell at abortion mills, city council meetings, gay pride parades, we are called to stand for CHRIST wherever the devil reigns.Until #Jesusmatters NOTHING matters!!!”

She has an upcoming Jesus Matters event scheduled for August 21-23 in Chicago. This will be in partnership with Metro Praise International.

She has another Jesus Matters event scheduled in New York for October 9-11. For this event, she will be joining the Fordham Manor Church for a weekend-long event.

Beatty, who lives in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey according to her Facebook bio, is a co-founder and evangelist for At The Well Ministries. She’s followed on Facebook by more than 140,000 people.

According to the ministry’s Facebook page, At the Well Ministries is a nonprofit dedicated to sharing Jesus in one city at a time. The page notes: “We endeavor to empower people, make disciples, and bring the reality of who Jesus is in the darkest places.”

The team visits cities throughout the country.

4. She Called Black Lives Matter a ‘Terrorist Group’ & Was in a Clip for an Upcoming Movie Called ‘Trump Card’

The New York Post reported that at one event, Beatty said: “Stand with your police force, vote for Trump, vote Republican, vote for Christians, and stand up, Christians… Vote the ungodly, demonic, anti-Christ people out of this nation.”

A clip of her appeared in a trailer for an upcoming movie called Trump Card, a movie claiming COVID-19 is about government control. She wrote: “I cannot even believe a clip of me was played in this movie! I am a huge fan of Dinesh D’Souza!! August 7th you guys we have to go to theaters and support this movie! I don’t know how the “plandemic” will affect us going to watch this movie, but if anyone gets a link to purchase it on demand please send my way!”

On her Facebook page on July 16, she said she’d gotten some devastating family news. She said she’d had enough with what was going on with Black Lives Matter. “I’m at a point honestly, spiritually, where i have had absolutely enough…” She went on to say that Black Lives Matter is “a terrorist group.” “It hit home today. It’s the mindset because Black Lives Matter is a greenlight to the Black community to not do better,” she said in her post.

On Facebook, she also wrote that COVID-19 came back into the spotlight to distract from Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

She wrote: “It is no coincidence that they are driving this Covid 19 issue back up out of nowhere, right after that Epstein girl Maxwell got arrested. I guarantee you they are using this to distract us from what’s really going on. A lot of pedophiles are going down! There’s a pedophile ring that has been going on for years right under our nose and it’s about to be exposed. You are going to be surprised when you find out just who was a part of it.￼”

She said earlier that COVID-19 was also a distraction from the Wayfair conspiracy. Before that, she wrote that her eyes were open about Pizzagate and Wayfair.

She’s also pro-life and has posted about her beliefs on Facebook before, writing: “Don’t be hard hearted. When you see people outside of an abortion clinic pleading with you to you to not kill your baby, do not be hard hearted. We are not just crazy Christians who want to yell at people. We are not just crazy Pro Lifers trying to save a baby and don’t care about the mother￼. ￼We are Christians! We are called to fight for innocent children￼.”

5. Her Official GoFundMe Account Was Removed

Beatty shared on Facebook that her official GoFundMe account was removed. She said it was removed because of a “violation of our Terms & Conditions.” Any donations not already withdrawn were refunded to her donors. She wasn’t told exactly what policy she had violated.

Now she’s accepting donations at PayPal, according to her Facebook post. Only this link is her official one, according to her posts.

She wrote earlier on Facebook that many other GoFundMe pages were masquerading as being endorsed by her, but the money might not go to her at all. The only official page was taken down by GoFundMe.

Others noted that there were fake PayPal links pretending to be for her too.

