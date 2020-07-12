Dianna Ploss: ‘Radio Host Karen’ Tells Landscaping Workers to Speak English

Diana Ploss is a New Hampshire radio host who filmed herself harassing a group of Nashua landscapers because they were speaking Spanish.

Ploss, who hosts a show on WSMN Nashua, was on her way to the studio July 10 when she decided to film her herself having an encounter with the group of workers, according to Towleroad.

Throughout the video, the radio host can be heard telling the men that they “should be speaking English” because “It is America.” She then asks if any of the workers are “illegal.”

The video was picked up by the Instagram account “Crazy Karens” and has since amassed more than 55,000 views.

When a man confronted Ploss in the video about her behavior, she tells him the same message.

“They should be speaking English,” she expresses. “Are they illegal aliens? Do they not speak the language? Why do you care? I’m not talking to you.”

Ploss then questions why the man is wearing a mask.

“Okay, so this guy decided he’s gonna come over here and be a social justice warrior,” Ploss says. “Because he’s a black man. He’s gonna protect the brown man from this white woman … white privilege, because she happened to walk by and heard this guy talking to all of these guys doing this work, in Spanish.

Many have taken to Twitter to condemn Ploss’ racist remarks.

On Saturday, the host posted a Facebook message saying she isn’t backing down, though it is unclear if she is referring to the video’s backlash.

Twitter users have dubbed Ploss as “Radio Host Karen,” joining a growing list of “Karens” who have recently emerged online — many involving allegations of racism.

The term “Karen” emerged as an insult for “white women being immortalized on the viral videos in which they are unwittingly starring,” Newsone writes.

Here’s what we know about Ploss so far:

A Petition Calling for Ploss’ Removal from the Station is Gaining Momentum Online

The Change.org petition was created July 11 and calls for 7,500 signatures to demand WSMN Radio removes Ploss from its lineup.

“She in no way represents this city, which needs MORE diversity, inclusion, and appreciation for cultural history and differences — not less,” the website reads. “We are asking WSMN Radio to do the right thing, suspend her radio program, and stop giving her a platform to spread hate, ignorance, and racist rhetoric. Hate has no place here.

Nearly 7,400 people had signed at the time of this article’s publication.

