WATCH: Car Violently Plows Into 2 Seattle Women Protesters on I-5

Video of white Jaguar plowing into two protestors while speeding down Interstate 5 just before midnight in Seattle on July 3 went viral on Twitter. The protestors are seen walking on the highway, which has been closed to vehicles for 19 days because of the protests.

Police have arrested the suspected driver, a 27-year-old man from Seattle, Washington State Patrol Captain Ron Mead said during a press conference. He also said that the driver was not impaired while driving. Police are still investigating the incident and motive, but the suspect faces felony charges, the Associated Press reported.

Mead said that one of the victims, a woman, 24, a Seattle local, suffered critical, life-threatening injuries. The other victim, a woman, 32, from Bellingham, suffered serious injuries.

WARNING: The video below is violent and may be disturbing for certain readers.

#seattleprotests Please pray for the victims of this cowardly and senseless attack. They were peaceful protesters. This is terrible. pic.twitter.com/wMpAuna50Z — Larry Subramanian (@LarrySubramania) July 4, 2020

Washington State Patrol tweeted out photos of the suspect’s vehicle, which only showed minor damage to the windshield and bumper following the incident.

Here are two pictures of the suspect vehicle that struck two protesters on I-5 this morning. Investigation into motive and point of entry in to I-5 are still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/gU1QH6TFTu — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) July 4, 2020

Mead said, “My hope is, as a result of this tragedy, protesters will reconsider their desire to be on the interstate because I cannot guarantee their safety, plain and simple.”

During ongoing Black Lives Matter protests in the name of George Floyd, a black who died as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, Seattle has continued to be a city of unrest amid the ongoing nationwide protests.

NEW: This is the SUV that drove into the #CHOP and was riddled with bullets overnight.

CHOP 'security' reportedly opened fire.

1 man in the SUV killed.

2nd man still in critical condition. (pic via Diaz Love) pic.twitter.com/Ix2mwvQPUN — Jake Whittenberg 🎥 (@jwhittenbergK5) June 29, 2020

On June 29, a fatal incident took place during the Seattle protests. Seattle Police released an official statement confirming that “officers were investigating a shooting near 12 Ave/Pike Street. Reports of two people injured” in the CHAZ or CHOP, which is short for Capitol Hill Organized Protest area.

KIRO7’s Deedee Sun reported “one of the two CHOP shooting victims has died. The other is still in critical condition here. This is the second fatal shooting at the protest zone within 10 days.”

Video Shows The Driver Speeding Off After Hitting the Protesters

This is the vehicle that ran over 2 peacefull protesters on mother bound I-5. White jaguar, Washington plates BPA6961 #seattleprotest #CHOP pic.twitter.com/PkUJnzzuzR — Fedtuedeed (@fedtuedeed) July 4, 2020

In another video shared on Twitter, a man approached the vehicle and yells at him to get out of the car. He approached the white Jaguar, bangs on the door, and again yells from to get out, but instead, the vehicle speeds off down the road.

Trooper H. Axtman tweeted, “Troopers assisted @BellinghamPD with the pursuit of a vehicle that previously fled from @CityOfFerndale. Police south on I 5 from Slater Rd. The pursuit began for BPD on city streets before entering I 5 southbound from Bakerview.”

The Driver was Previously Arrested for Trying to Elude Police Two Weeks Prior

Axtman tweeted on July 4, that once the vehicle leged Bellingham City Limits south on I-5, “[Washington State Patrol] took over primary in the pursuit continuing south on I-5 into Skagit County. Troopers spiked the vehicle before performing a PIT maneuver to bring the chase to an end. The driver was taken into custody and both he and his passenger were not injured.”

“The driver was booked in Whatcom County Jail. He was previously booked into Whatcom County Jail approximately two weeks ago for attempting to elude Bellingham PD.”

READ NEXT: UFC Champ Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father & Trainer Abdulmanap Dies at 57