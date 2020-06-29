WATCH: Shooting in Seattle CHOP Zone

Official reports are emerging that there has been a shooting just after 3 a.m. on June 29 in Seattle’s CHOP zone.

Seattle Police released an official statement on the morning of June 29 confirming that “officers were investigating a shooting near 12 Ave/Pike Street. Reports of two people injured” in the CHOP, or Capitol Hill Organized Protest, area.

Officers investigating a shooting near 12 Ave/Pike Street. Reports of two people injured. More information when available. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) June 29, 2020

According to KING 5, “a spokesperson for Harborview Medical Center in Seattle said two men with gunshot wounds were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The spokesperson said one victim arrived by private vehicle, and the second was transported by Seattle Fire Department medics.”

Deedee Sun, reporter with KIR07 and CBS Seattle, posted on Twitter: “#BREAKING: Another shooting at CHOP. @harborviewmc tells me men hurt, both in critical condition. Seattle police are here interviewing people, sounds like they’re witnesses.”

#BREAKING: Another shooting at CHOP. @harborviewmc tells me men hurt, both in critical condition. Seattle police are here interviewing people, sounds like they’re witnesses. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/0KkiYjHE6e — Deedee Sun (@DeedeeKIRO7) June 29, 2020

A White Jeep ‘Drove Through the Park Area’ & Crashed

Footage posted by the District Herald’s Cassandra Fairbanks showed the scene after a car “crashed through the barricade before being stopped ‘by force’ by CHAZ/CHOP security.

“A livestreamer on the scene says this is the vehicle the shooter was driving,” she wrote.

A livestreamer on the scene says this is the vehicle the shooter was driving, they circled doing a drive by and crashed through the barricade before being stopped “by force” by CHAZ/CHOP security. https://t.co/pvm3L1EBgU pic.twitter.com/XoPefr8nt1 — Cassandra Fairbanks (@CassandraRules) June 29, 2020

The video shows a white SUV next to a broken barricade. The man speaking in the video confirms “we keep hearing [people] say this vehicle here was driving around the neighborhood and did a drive-by shooting, and then came and crashed through the Southern barricade.”

Q13Fox Correspondent Simone Del Rosario posted a photo of the vehicle, writing ‘scary scene at #CHOP tonight, a lot of shooting going on. I got a call from one of the organizers there that a white Jeep drove through the park area. They later crashed into the barricades. Here’s that Jeep. Harborview says two gunshot victims are in critical [condition.]

Scary scene at #CHOP tonight, a lot of shooting going on. I got a call from one of the organizers there that a white Jeep drove through the park area. They later crashed into the barricades. Here’s that Jeep. Harborview says two gunshot victims are in critical #Q13FOX https://t.co/6TCPbXJmYC pic.twitter.com/gU5AlmSot9 — Simone Del Rosario (@SimoneReports) June 29, 2020

Livestream Footage was Posted From the Scene of the Shooting

A livestreamer from M101 News Network posted video from the scene. “5th shooting can be heard on video. CHAZinite tries to kill the camera with a laser.” Shots can be heard in the video from around six seconds in.

#CHAZ

5th shooting can be heard on video. CHAZinite tries to kill the camera with a laser.pic.twitter.com/9l2bjx3WOP — M101 News Network ⚔️ (@NewsM101) June 29, 2020

The Spectator and the Gateway Pundit both reported that the “livestreamer at the scene said that they believed there are at least two people shot, one to the head. At least one of the victims was being transported to the hospital in cars by the time police arrived.”

“We just heard shot after shot after shot, … there are at least two victims, there may be a third that was shot about an hour ago, I can’t confirm that,” the Spectator reported the livestreamer as saying.

The livestreamer also added that “it seemed like a car had pulled up and began firing from the vehicle.”

In another video posted to Twitter from the scene, shots can be heard at around seven seconds in:

A further video was posted where a man can be heard yelling “if you want to be safe, go to the precinct. Last warning. Go to the precinct.”

Another man can be heard saying “there are active shooters out here,” and another says, “you hear that?” before someone yells “run” and people start screaming and running.

“F**k, there is a lot of shooting going on right now,” the person filming says. “There is a white SUV driving around the perimeter of CHAZ, just firing off shots.”

More information will be posted as this story develops.

