Virginia State Trooper Charles Hewitt ‘Assaulted & Terrorized’ Derrick Thompson, Lawyer Says

Charles Hewitt is the Virginian State Trooper who is accused of pulling over motorist Derrick Thompson in April 2019. Thompson recorded the incident after he stopped his car. The video shows Thompson with his hands up sitting in the driver’s seat while an officer, identified in a letter sent to Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring by Thompson’s lawyer as Charles Hewitt, instructs Thompson to get out of the car.

As Thompson states repeatedly that his hands are up and he is not resisting, Hewitt becomes agitated. At one point Hewitt turns to the camera and says, “Watch the show folks.” The video does not show the initial aftermath of Thompson being pulled over. When the video begins, there are three officers shown in the picture. One is behind Hewitt on the driver’s side. The other is standing by the passenger side door.

Today, we sent a letter to @MarkHerringVA about Virginia State Trooper Charles Hewitt. In April 2019, Derrick Thompson was driving to work when Hewitt terrorized and assaulted him. pic.twitter.com/YTSCeDLM9j — Joshua Erlich (@JoshuaErlich) July 13, 2020

After Thompson is apparently taken from the car, a scuffle can be heard. The video screen goes blank but a voice can be heard repeatedly saying, “Please get off my neck.” At the same time, another voice can be heard saying, “How do you like that motherf***er?” In posting the video, Thompson’s lawyer, Joshua Erlich, added, “Thankfully, Derrick survived.”

In his letter, Joshua Erlich alleged that Charles Hewitt was fan of the Facebook group Team Chepo. The account is a pro-Donald Trump and pro-conservative causes page.

