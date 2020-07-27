Former Lehman Brothers Distressed Debt Analyst Christine Daley Dies at 62

Christine Daley, Lehman Brothers’ former distressed debt analyst, has died at the age of 62. More recently, Daley was working at Seaport Global Securities. Daley left Lehman prior to the firm’s infamous collapse in 2008. Daley’s cause of death has not been made public.
Daley’s death was confirmed by her friend and author Lawrence McDonald. McDonald wrote on The Bears Trap Report website, “Christine Daley was a beautiful person, a unique and rare talent. She will be missed by so many, on and off Wall St.” McDonald added that Daley had “changed his life forever.” McDonald concluded his remarks saying, “I am crushed but so grateful for all the good times, the inspiration, and to have been blessed with such an amazing friend.”
Daley’s Astute Observations Were Detailed in the Book, A Colossal Failure of Common Sense
In a statement to Bloomberg News, a Seaport Global Securities LLC spokesperson said, “The firm extends our deepest condolences to Christine’s family.” In 2009, McDonald published his book on Lehman Brothers, A Colossal Failure of Common Sense: The Inside Story of the Collapse OF Lehman Brothers. Bloomberg’s tribute to Daley mentions an anecdote in McDonald’s book that saw Daley make a decision that “took a lot of guts” regarding an electricity company name Calpine. Her recommendation made Lehman Brothers over $190 million. McDonald wrote, “For Christine Daley to come out and predict a major bankruptcy in a healthy market and economy was, I thought, an act of supreme daring and high confidence.”
The co-head of Cowen Inc., Jay McDermott, told Bloomberg that when Daley was excited, “You were excited. She was one of those people who made everyone on the team a better player.”
Daley Began Her Career at Finance at Bear Sterns in the Early 1990s
According to Daley’s LinkedIn page, she was a graduate of the College of New Rochelle New York University’s Stern School of Business, graduating from the latter in 1988. Daley was from Pleasantville, New York. Daley says on her profile that following the collapse of Lehman Brothers, she went to work for River Birch Capital LLC.
Daley began her career in finance as a senior analyst with Bear Sterns in the early 1990s. Daley moved to Lehman in 1993 as senior vice president of distressed. She remained there until 1995 before rejoining Bear Sterns. Daley would return again to Lehman in 1999. At the time of her departure from Lehman, Daley held the rank of managing director and head of distressed debt.
Daley wrote on her Facebook page Intro section, “I get up. I show up.”
