COVID-19 Second Stimulus Check: Will You Receive $1,200?

A second stimulus check may be on the horizon, but will it be worth $1,200? According to White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow, that may not be the case.

On Friday, Kudlow told reporters that the next round of payments would be less than $1,200 and would be “targeted toward people in lower-income brackets and without jobs,” according to Fox Business.

This goes against what President Donald Trump has suggested. In a previous interview with Fox Business Channel, Trump said, “I support actually larger numbers than the Democrats, but it’s got to be done properly.”

He added, “I want the money getting to people to be larger so they can spend it. I want the money to get there quickly and in a noncomplicated fashion.”

So, while Americans may receive more financial aid if the government can come to a consensus on a second round of payments, the specific amount of money they’ll see is “anyone’s guess” at this point, in the words of CNET.

The HEROES Act Offers a Larger Stimulus Payment Than the CARES Act

The proposed legislation under Senate scrutiny is the HEROES Act, which passed in the U.S. House of Representatives in mid-May.

Under the HEROES Act, each member of a household would receive $1,200, including dependents, according to CBS News. The HEROES Act would cap payments at $6,000 per family.

The bill must pass in the Republican-dominated Senate, and be signed by the president, in order to become law. Negotiations on the specifics of the next stimulus package are ongoing. The Senate is currently on a two-week recess, and will resume discussion around coronavirus relief on July 20.

CNET writes, “The size of a new stimulus payment will depend in part on how big the entire rescue bill is, as well as how the funds are sliced up.”

Possible Stimulus Amounts for Individuals

In a recent article, CNET broke down the differing opinions of Washington leaders when it comes to stimulus check numbers.

While the HEROES Act proposes $1,200 per person, President Donald Trump supports more money for individuals.

Senator Kamala Harris, meanwhile, has suggested a $2,000 monthly payment through the end of the pandemic and for three months after.

There have also been discussions around a $4,000 temporary tax credit, as proposed by the US Travel Association.

Needless to say, the amount of money a second stimulus check could contain is very much up in the air.

As far as a timeline goes when it comes to these checks, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said earlier this week that the Trump administration is working alongside the Senate to pass another stimulus relief package by the end of July.

In an interview with CNBC, Mnuchin said, “I had a very productive call with [Senate Majority Leader] Mitch McConnell yesterday. As soon as the Senate gets back, we’re going to sit down on a bipartisan basis with the Republicans and the Democrats, and it will be our priority to make sure between the 20th and the end of the month that we pass the next legislation.”

For now, we will have to see how negotiations evolve in the Senate to determine how much a second stimulus check could amount to.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

