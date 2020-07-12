Fire Reported Aboard USS Bonhomme Richard of San Diego Naval Base

A three-alarm fire has broken out at a naval base in San Diego, which appears to be concentrated aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard and connected to an explosion, the San Diego Fire Department reported via Twitter.

Explosion with at least one injury at the USS Bonhomme Richard. #shipfire pic.twitter.com/HooWIRcjU4 — SDFD (@SDFD) July 12, 2020

“The majority of the fire has been knocked down, forward progress has been stopped,” emergency responders announced over dispatch. According to the SDFD, the first alarm was called at 9 a.m., a second alarm was called at 9:09 a.m. and the third alarm was called at 9:51 a.m. (California time).

Local TV station NBC-7 reporter Allison Ash noted that a “loud explosion” was heard from an “inferno” coming from the ship at around 12:51 P.M. (Central).

By about 1:05 p.m., firemen said they had located the fire, but had not extinguished it yet, instead requesting more water lines, according to dispatch accounts. Another said they would need to start moving people back due to the fumes.

“Our conditions are getting worse here and I’m going to start pulling people out. We’re going to wait until the sprinkler system is active and then put people back in,” one firefighter noted.

“Conditions on my end are not getting any better and are looking a lot worse, so I’m looking to go defensive,” another firefighter noted.

Firefighters pulled everyone out at roughly 1:24 p.m. (Central) and noted that a sprinkler/hose system would likely be ready by in half an hour.

“All units, we are going defensive. Start evacuating the ship,” SDFD reported over dispatch.

The SDFD reported on Twitter that multiple agencies, including Federal Fire, reported to the scene.