The Lincoln Project: Its Founders, Its Ads and Its Impact

The Lincoln Project is a conservative-led political action committee dedicated to removing President Trump from office, according to its homepage. The committee has released several ads casting Trump in a negative light and at least one of its founders, George Conway, has questioned Trump’s behavior, judgement and mental wellness via Twitter.

According to the Lincoln Project’s website:

Today, we find ourselves divided again – sectionalism in the country and factionalism in government has led to ever uglier examples of how our political system is failing. President Donald Trump and those who sign onto Trumpism are a clear and present danger to the Constitution and our Republic. Only defeating so polarizing a character as Trump will allow the country to heal its political and psychological wounds and allow for a new, better path forward for all Americans.

The PAC was announced by Conway, Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson and John Weaver in December 2019 in a New York Times article, where the four offered a scathing review of Trump’s efficacy as commander-in-chief: “Mr. Trump fails to meet the bar for this commitment. He has neither the moral compass nor the temperament to serve. His vision is limited to what immediately faces him — the problems and risks he chronically brings upon himself and for which others, from countless contractors and companies to the American people, ultimately bear the heaviest burden.”

However, the founders were clear to state that their opposition of Trump is constitutional, not ideologically driven: “We have been, and remain, broadly conservative (or classically liberal) in our politics and outlooks. Our many policy differences with national Democrats remain, but our shared fidelity to the Constitution dictates a common effort.”

There’s even a disclaimer underneath their bylines, which states, “The authors have worked for and supported Republican campaigns.”

Still, as conservatives, the four have consistently criticized Trump’s handling of various issues, including questions of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, impeachment, former Trump attorney general’s “zero-tolerance” border policy of separating children from their families (which has since been retracted) and the president’s handling of multiple natural disasters from hurricanes to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a quick rundown of the Lincoln Project:

The Lincoln Project Founders All Once Worked For Republican Politicians

One of the things that makes the Lincoln Project so unique is that its run entirely by self-professed ideological conservatives who are also Never-Trumpers.

There’s Conway who is a Washington Post columnist and the husband of Kellyanne Conway, a counselor and spokesperson for Trump who has been accused of lying to the public, violating the Hatch Act (according to the Office of Special Counsel, she did so by “disparaging Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity…”) and coining the phrase “alternative facts.”

According to their New York Times piece, Steve Schmidt worked for President George W. Bush, Senator John McCain and Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger as a political strategist; John Weaver also worked for McCain as well as President George H.W. Bush and Gov. John Kasich as a Republican strategist and Wilson is an author and Republica media consult.

