WATCH: Trump Says of Ghislaine Maxwell, ‘I Wish Her Well’

During Donald Trump’s White House Coronavirus Task Force press briefing on July 21, he was asked a question unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic, an inquiry concerning Ghislaine Maxwell, who was arrested earlier this month and charged with facilitating Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sexual exploitation and abuse of minor girls.

“I just wish her well, frankly,” Trump says of Maxwell, the British heiress and socialite who was arrested in New Hampshire on charges related to Epstein. Accusers say she was instrumental in helping find and groom underage girls for Epstein’s to have sex with. Judge Alison Nathan said during Maxwell’s bail hearing on July 14, that she will remain in prison at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, New York, until her court date next July.

According to the FBI Indictment, Maxwell is being charged on six counts of facilitating sex with minors and lying about it. While said during his presser that he didn’t know too much her case, the president did mention that they were friendly acquaintances.

President Trump wishing Ghislaine Maxwell, accused of helping Jeffrey Epstein, well during his press conference.

“I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach, and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well. Whatever it is. I don’t know the situation with Prince Andrew. I just don’t know.”

Numerous Pictures of Trump & Wife Melania Hanging Out With Epstein & Maxwell Have Surfaced Online

How many photos are there where @realDonaldTrump is arm and arm and smiling with Jeffrey Epstein and

How many photos are there where @realDonaldTrump is arm and arm and smiling with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, who were both indicted for RAPING 14 YEAR OLD GIRLS and then passing them around to their friends? How many? This is your President and First Lady America.

While numerous old photos of Trump and his wife Melania hanging out with Epstein and Maxwell have surfaced online, there was controversy over the pictures after Fox News “mistakenly” cropped the president out one of their group photos.

Fox News edits Trump out of photo with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at Mar-a-Lago

A Fox News spokesperson released an apology statement following the incident: On Sunday, July 5, a report on Ghislaine Maxwell during Fox News Channel’s America’s News HQ mistakenly eliminated President Donald Trump from a photo alongside then Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein, and Maxwell. We regret the error.

A Former Business Associate of Epstein Expects Maxwell to Name ‘Some Big Names’

Steven Hoffenberg, a former business associate of Epstein’s, told Page Six following Maxwell’s arrest that “she’s going to be naming some big names — not only in terms of those who abused underage girls at Epstein’s parties — but also those who made financial agreements with Epstein or benefited from his generosity, including flying on his plane and staying at his homes.”

Hoffenberg, spent 18 years in prison for his involvement in Ponzi scheme that he claimed Epstein added, “Ghislaine thought she was untouchable — that she’d be protected by the intelligence communities she and Jeffrey helped with information: the Israeli intelligence services, and Les Wexner, who has given millions to Israel; by Prince Andrew, President Clinton and even by President Trump, who was well-known to be an acquaintance of her and Epstein’s.”

“She’s gone from the top of the mountain to the bottom of the sewer,” Hoffenberg said. “She won’t be able to handle jail — and she’ll immediately start talking to try to get out of it.”

