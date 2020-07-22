WATCH: Trump Says Fauci Isn’t at Coronavirus Briefing Because It’s More ‘Concise’

President Donald Trump has recently restarted his coronavirus press conferences as the number of cases rise in the United States. However, Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Deborah Birx were not in attendance with him again today on Wednesday, July 22. During the question-and-answer session, Trump was asked why health experts like Fauci weren’t with him. He said he was being briefed by them before the press conferences and felt that this method was more “concise.”

During the press conference, Kaitlan Collins of CNN asked Trump why “the health experts” weren’t at the coronavirus briefings with him. Trump said that they were briefing him before the meetings and Birx was “right outside.” But, he added, he decided that not having them in the conference with him would be a more concise way of handling things.

You can watch the moment when Trump was asked the question at 17:25 in the video below.

Trump responded: “Because they’re briefing me, I’m meeting them. I just spoke to Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx is right outside. And they’re giving me all of, everything they know … as of this point in time. I’m giving the information to you. And I think it’s probably a very concise way of doing it. It seems to be working out very well.”

Trump then added: “They’re very much involved. They’re very much… the relationships are all very good… The relationships that we have with the doctors, with everybody working on the virus has been, I think, extraordinary. Kayleigh is here and I think you would say the same thing. You work with them all the time.

The day before, Fauci told CNN that he wasn’t invited to the White House coronavirus briefing on Tuesday and he last spoke with Trump the week before. He said at the time that he was assuming he wasn’t going to be there on Tuesday because it was starting in just a short time and he was still at the NIH.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says he was not invited to the White House coronavirus briefing today and says the last time he spoke to President Trump was last week https://t.co/b3a787uR2n pic.twitter.com/8uUO72cYKP — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 21, 2020

“I had a good long conversation with him towards the end of last week,” Fauci said on Tuesday. “I think it was, might’ve been Thursday.”

In the same interview, Fauci said that he considered himself to be more of a realist than an alarmist.

"People have their opinion about my reaction to things. I consider myself more a realist than an alarmist," Dr. Anthony Fauci says about being called an "alarmist" by President Trump https://t.co/rxkbHQtObM pic.twitter.com/DtW0JdcX9m — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 21, 2020

Trump’s response on Wednesday has caused some people on Twitter to wonder if Fauci spoke with Trump since Fauci’s CNN interview, since Fauci had said the day before that they last talked on Thursday.

Didn't Fauci say he hasn't spoken with Trump? Or is that no longer the case? https://t.co/TpVzFAubDO — Laffy (@GottaLaff) July 22, 2020

On Monday, during an Instagram Live interview with Maria Shriver, Fauci seemed surprised to learn about the new coronavirus briefings. He said he hadn’t gotten official word about the next one.

At this time, it’s not clear if Fauci will be at a future press briefing, but Trump’s statement makes it sound like he won’t be attending one in the near future.

