COVID-19 Stimulus Check: Why You Likely Won’t Get $1,200 in August

A number of families have struggled financially in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s unlikely another $1,200 stimulus check will hit bank accounts this month.

According to KTLA5, the millions of Americans waiting for a second round of relief checks will “most likely” have to wait until September. They add that “whether or not a deal can be reached another check remains a big ‘if’ at this point.”

While it’s possible that talks could resume this week, and that a bill could become law by the end of this week, Republicans and Democrats have made it clear they have reached a stalemate when it comes to relief negotiations. And the longer it takes for a compromise to be reached, the longer it will take to issue stimulus checks.

Trump Issued Four Executive Orders

On August 8, President Donald Trump issued four executive orders. Noticeably missing from his actions was another round of stimulus checks, since federal funds must be authorized through Congress, according to KTLA5.

In order for Americans to see another check, both sides of the aisle must reach an agreement on the details of a stimulus package. That legislation must then signed by Trump in order to become law. Unfortunately, Mark Meadows, Trump’s Chief of Staff, is out of the office this week, delaying discussions even more.

Furthermore, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer announced on August 10 that the House won’t vote take a floor vote until September 14. He did add, however, that, “The House continues to be on 24-hours’ notice to return for votes on COVID-related legislation.”

As Axios reported, the Senate will remain in session this week; however, no floor votes are scheduled at this time.

Negotiators Did Not Meet Monday or Tuesday

The fact that negotiators did not meet over the weekend, nor on Monday or Tuesday, according to Forbes, suggests Congress is at a standstill when it comes to relief package negotiations.

In the words of Forbes, “Instead of more negotiations, politicians are ramping up the political rhetoric and blaming the other side for delays.”

Speaking on the Senate Floor on August 11, Forbes quoted Senate Leader Mitch McConnell as saying, “This is not a Washington game. It’s a national crisis. It would serve the nation better if the Democratic leaders would act like it’s a crisis.”

On May 15, the Democratic-led House of Representatives passed the HEROES Act, which Republican Senators described as “dead on arrival”. Mitch McConnell, according to AS.com, echoed those sentiments, dismissing the bill as “another big laundry list of pet priorities.”

Then, in late July, the Senate proposed the HEALS Act, which Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called, “unworkable,” Forbes reported.

Last week, Congress set a self-imposed deadline of Friday, August 7, to agree on the parameters of a stimulus package, but they failed to do so.

So, despite the fact that Congress and the White House all support another round of stimulus checks, it appears it will take weeks to come to an agreement on a package that includes another round of checks.

