Why Are Flags Half Staff Today? See State Proclamations for August 3

Why are flags half-staff this Monday, August 3? Although there are no national half-staff proclamations from President Donald Trump, a number of states have proclamations in place from sunrise to sunset today. These are honoring people who have served their state or country and are no longer with us. Here’s a look at the people being honored this weekend by lowered flags across the country.
States Are Lowering Their Flags in Honor of Those No Longer with Us
Donna & I are deeply saddened today to learn of the tragic loss of Rep. Gary Knopp. To us, he was a true Alaskan — hard working, dedicated, strong, resourceful, independent & devoted to his community & state. We are holding Helen & his family close at heart & in prayer. pic.twitter.com/Xz0bdJoNok
— Bill Walker (@BillWalkerAk) July 31, 2020
Alaska has lowered U.S. and state flags from July 31-August 4 in memory of Rep. Gary Knopp, who died in a plane crash. Two planes collided in the air Friday near Soldotna’s airport and seven died, Anchorage Daily News reported. One plane was a single-engine de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver that carried six people, and one was a Piper PA-12. Knopp was the only person on one plane. On the Beaver were Gregory Bell; David Rogers; Caleb Hulsey, Heather Hulsey, Mackay Hulsey, and Kirstin Wright.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy said: “The First Lady and I wish to express our heartfelt condolences to Representative Knopp’s family as they mourn his untimely passing. Throughout his 42 years on the Kenai Peninsula, Gary became well known as an avid outdoorsman, a skilled pilot, and a dedicated public servant. His presence will no doubt be missed by those he faithfully served.”
Illinois state facilities are lowering their flags for the victims of COVID-19. Flags are being flown at half-staff in remembrance of “All who have perished from COVID-19 in the Land of Lincoln,” reads Gov. JB Pritzker’s statement. The proclamation was first declared on April 17.
The Notre Dame family and the state of Indiana lost a giant with the passing of Joe Kernan. He was a war hero, a public servant, and a teacher. More importantly, he was a dear friend to many and a mentor. He will be missed greatly. Rest in Peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/LW0JzCDiCP
— Brian Polian (@BrianPolian) July 29, 2020
In Indiana, flags are being flown half-staff through August 5 in memory of former Gov. Joe Kernan. Businesses and residences are also asked to lower their flags. Kernan died at the age of 74 after a battle with Alzheimer’s, South Bend Tribune reported.
Rest In Peace, my friend, Bob Culver. pic.twitter.com/4GiVPAp5Hm
— Mary Beth Carozza (@MBCarozzaSenate) July 26, 2020
In Maryland, flags are flying half staff from July 28 until the date of his interment, in honor of Bob Culver, County Executive for Wicomico County, who died on July 26. Culver died after a battle with liver cancer, WBAL TV reported.
In New York, all flags on state government buildings will fly at half-staff indefinitely while the state is “on pause” due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on April 8.
New York’s website reads: “Flags on state government buildings have been directed to be flown at half-staff in honor of those we have lost to COVID-19 and will remain lowered while New York is on PAUSE.”
Cuomo said in a statement: “Every number is a face and we have lost so many people, many of the front-line workers putting themselves at risk to do the essential functions that we all need for society to go on. In honor of those we have lost to the virus, I am directing all flags to be flown at half-mast. And I continue to urge all New Yorkers to be responsible, adhere to all social distancing protocols and remember the life you are risking may not be your own.”
In Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf ordered that all commonwealth flags on commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and public grounds fly at half staff indefinitely in honor of the victims of the 2019 novel coronavirus. The proclamation was put into place on April 8.
In a statement, Wolf said: “Too many Pennsylvanians have lost their lives to COVID-19, and, unfortunately, many more will die. Already we have lost friends, parents, grandparents, and siblings. We have lost first responders. We have lost community members. Each of these Pennsylvanians is irreplaceable. Each deserves to be honored individually for their contributions to our commonwealth, but this cruel disease will not give us a respite to mourn. This virus prevents us from honoring the dead at traditional gatherings. We cannot have funerals, wakes, or sit shiva. I hope this flag lowering provides some solace to the grieving families and friends. And, I hope it serves as a reminder of the reason for the sacrifices Pennsylvanians are making to help their community survive this crisis.”
All residents of Pennsylvania are invited to lower their flags to half staff also.
In Texas, flags in El Paso County will fly half-staff today in memory of the victims of the August 3, 2019 mass shooting where 23 people were killed.
Flag Half-Staff Traditions
It’s customary to only display the American flag from sunrise to sunset, unless the flag is well illuminated overnight. In those cases, the flag might be displayed 24 hours a day. A number of holidays call for the U.S. flags to be lowered to half-staff every year. In addition, the President of the United States may order a proclamation for the flags to fly half-staff when someone of prominence dies or when there is a national tragedy. State governors may also call for national flags to be flown at half-staff in their state when a present or former government official passes away.
If you’re wondering about the term half-mast vs. half-staff, in the United States half-mast refers to flags being lowered on a ship, while half-staff refers to a pole on a building. However, outside the United States, the more commonly used term is actually half-mast. The terms tend to be used interchangeably in common vernacular.
READ NEXT: Daily COVID-19 Updates