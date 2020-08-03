Why Are Flags Half Staff Today? See State Proclamations for August 3

Why are flags half-staff this Monday, August 3? Although there are no national half-staff proclamations from President Donald Trump, a number of states have proclamations in place from sunrise to sunset today. These are honoring people who have served their state or country and are no longer with us. Here’s a look at the people being honored this weekend by lowered flags across the country.

States Are Lowering Their Flags in Honor of Those No Longer with Us

Donna & I are deeply saddened today to learn of the tragic loss of Rep. Gary Knopp. To us, he was a true Alaskan — hard working, dedicated, strong, resourceful, independent & devoted to his community & state. We are holding Helen & his family close at heart & in prayer. pic.twitter.com/Xz0bdJoNok — Bill Walker (@BillWalkerAk) July 31, 2020

Alaska has lowered U.S. and state flags from July 31-August 4 in memory of Rep. Gary Knopp, who died in a plane crash. Two planes collided in the air Friday near Soldotna’s airport and seven died, Anchorage Daily News reported. One plane was a single-engine de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver that carried six people, and one was a Piper PA-12. Knopp was the only person on one plane. On the Beaver were Gregory Bell; David Rogers; Caleb Hulsey, Heather Hulsey, Mackay Hulsey, and Kirstin Wright.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy said: “The First Lady and I wish to express our heartfelt condolences to Representative Knopp’s family as they mourn his untimely passing. Throughout his 42 years on the Kenai Peninsula, Gary became well known as an avid outdoorsman, a skilled pilot, and a dedicated public servant. His presence will no doubt be missed by those he faithfully served.”

Illinois state facilities are lowering their flags for the victims of COVID-19. Flags are being flown at half-staff in remembrance of “All who have perished from COVID-19 in the Land of Lincoln,” reads Gov. JB Pritzker’s statement. The proclamation was first declared on April 17.

The Notre Dame family and the state of Indiana lost a giant with the passing of Joe Kernan. He was a war hero, a public servant, and a teacher. More importantly, he was a dear friend to many and a mentor. He will be missed greatly. Rest in Peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/LW0JzCDiCP — Brian Polian (@BrianPolian) July 29, 2020