Genghis Khan Canceled by Twitter Users More Than 800 Years After His Death

The political views of Genghis Khan just didn’t mesh with the 21st Century. Nearly 800 years after his death, the brutal Mongolian ruler was canceled on Twitter.

Khan was born in 1162, the son of a Mongol chief. He died in 1227. Then, 793 years after his death, he became the latest victim of “cancel culture.” A Twitter user pointed out the brutal tactics he used to conquer his empire, and said he should be vilified, not honored. Those tweets have now been set to a protected status, meaning only approved followers can see them.

Twitter responded to Genghis Khan’s cancellation mostly with jokes and memes.

“Upset about Genghis Khan? VOTE,” wrote one Twitter user.

Here’s what you need to know:

Genghis Khan when he opens twitter n sees himself getting dragged on the tl pic.twitter.com/r62v3Vl2nP — Mohieldin Elmalik 🇸🇩 (@abooklaziz) August 15, 2020

Genghis Khan began trending on Twitter very posthumously when a Twitter user pointed out the brutal tactics he used to conquer his empire. Those tweets have now been set to a protected status.

“Genghis Khan did to central Asia what Islamic invaders did to India, maybe worse. He single-handedly killed 11% of world population at the time. Yet some want to glorify him as a hero conquerer. That’s your personal choice but objectively, Genghis Khan was a barbarian,” wrote Twitter user, @Priya_27_.

The trend continued, even after the user’s settings were changed. Most Twitter users responded to Khan’s cancellation with memes and jokes.

One Twitter user shared a photo of a skeleton looking at a cellphone, possibly with a look of distress in his eye sockets.

“Genghis Khan when he opens twitter n sees himself getting dragged on the tl,” he wrote.

Another Twitter user shared a gif from “Breaking Bad,” of Walter White checking his phone.

“Genghis Khan in hell finding out he’s being cancelled,” the Twitter user wrote.

Genghis Khan in hell finding out he's being cancelled pic.twitter.com/gerkSMUaDA — ģæý ᗢ (@cockonfilme) August 15, 2020

Another user suggested that cancelling ancient emperors should continue, and said An-Nasir ibn Qalawun should be the next cancelled ruler.

“While we’re cancelling 700 year old people (Genghis Khan), why don’t we cancel An-Nasir ibn Qalawun, who became Sultan of Egypt, had the Black Death kill a third of his population, got deposed, made a military coup, purged and tortured his supporters and other emirs, etc?”

While we’re cancelling 700 year old people (Genghis Khan), why don’t we cancel An-Nasir ibn Qalawun, who became Sultan of Egypt, had the Black Death kill a third of his population, got deposed, made a military coup, purged and tortured his supporters and other emirs, etc? pic.twitter.com/F2369EkOTC — 100Swaraelia (@100Ago) August 15, 2020

Another Twitter user shared screenshots of a question and answer on Quora, where someone who jokingly described themselves as a Song emperor asked how to defeat Genghis Khan.

googled “how to cancel genghis khan” and found an incredibly earnest and lengthy answer https://t.co/yYgJ5MrzzF pic.twitter.com/rnCcWJQH2h — Gene 🏵 Park (@GenePark) August 15, 2020

“googled ‘how to cancel genghis khan’ and found an incredibly earnest and lengthy answer,” the Twitter user wrote.

Genghis Khan Had a Ruling Descendant Until 1920

Genghis Khan killed enough people to cool the earth, 40 million people were killed and vast areas of farmland were reclaimed by forests. pic.twitter.com/zz2lghs86i — WTF Facts (@mrwtffacts) August 15, 2020

Genghis Khan’s empire lived long after his death. The Mongolian conqueror had descendants who carried on his often brutal legacy. He had a descendant who was a ruler just 100 years ago. His last descendant was deposed in 1920, according to History.

Khan rose to power as he united nomadic tribes in the Mongolian plateau, conquering much of Asia. His descendants expanded his empire even farther, conquering areas including Poland, Vietnam, Syria and Korea.

“At their peak, the Mongols controlled between 11 and 12 million contiguous square miles, an area about the size of Africa. Many people were slaughtered in the course of Genghis Khan’s invasions, but he also granted religious freedom to his subjects, abolished torture, encouraged trade and created the first international postal system,” History reported.

He died in a military campaign against the Chinese kingdom, Xi Xia, in 1227. It is not known where Genghis Khan was buried.

