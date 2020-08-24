WATCH: Kenosha Police Shooting Video Shows Man Shot 7 Times ‘in Back’

A Kenosha, Wisconsin police officer fired seven shots that appeared directed at extremely close range into a man’s back as the man bent into a car, a very disturbing video shows. The August 23 video captures the sound of seven gunshots. It appears that the officer opens fire while holding the back of the man’s shirt. The man is in serious condition.

Outrage is erupting in the southeastern Wisconsin community, which is located in between Milwaukee and Chicago.

A former Kenosha alderman, Kevin Mathewson, was one of those who shared the video on Facebook. Be forewarned that it’s a very disturbing video. You can watch it here. “Kenosha Police Shooting man 7 times in back,” he wrote.

Here’s the video:

⚠️Warning Police Violence ⚠️

Kenosha #Wisconsin I’ve never seen such a casual street execution… They shot another Black Man 7 times in the back.

Kenosha #Wisconsin. He is in critical condition. This will not end until we end it! When will it be enough? #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/pVgCwbJoKh — Terrence Daniels (Captain 🍀 Planet) (@Terrence_STR) August 24, 2020

Look wtf happened in kenosha !!! WHAT IS GOING ON 🙏🤦🏽‍♂️ police brutality is REAL pic.twitter.com/RRxncCLy8e — Midwest Exposer (@hutchguwop) August 24, 2020

The video shows an officer with gun drawn follow a man to the driver’s side of his car. A second officer is right behind him. The man, who is Black, gets in the car. The officer then appears to shoot multiple times into the door at the man. An officer who fires appears to be grabbing the man’s white shirt while firing. A second officer has his gun drawn, but it’s not clear if he also fires.

Police aren’t saying much about what exactly happened.

Other video emerged showing growing unrest at the scene.

The Kenosha News reported that neighbors said the man was “trying to break up a fight between two women.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Say They Were Dispatched to a Domestic Incident & Then an Officer-Involved Shooting

Here’s the full statement released by Kenosha police:

At 5:11 p.m. Kenosha Police Officers were sent to the 2800 block of 40th Street for a domestic incident and were involved in an officer involved shooting. Officers provided immediate aid to the person. The person was transported via Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital, Milwaukee. The person is in serious condition. Kenosha Sheriff’s Department and Wisconsin State Patrol were requested immediately so that the scene could be turned over to an agency, other than Kenosha Police. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (D.O.J.), Division of Criminal Investigation (D.C.I.) will be investigating this officer involved shooting. Further media releases will come directly from D.C.I. Inquiries should be directed to dojcommunications@doj.state.wi.us

Neighbors Said Police Tased & Then Shot the Man

According to the Kenosha News, neighbors said “police tasered and then shot a man several times.” The man and officers were not identified.