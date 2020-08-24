Radio Exec ‘Paddy Duke’ Fired & Accused Of Involvement In 1989 Murder

A long-time radio executive by the name of Pasquale Raucci, also known as Paddy Duke, has been fired by popular New York radio station Hot 97, according to a tweet from the station.

His firing came after accusations that Raucci was involved in a vicious murder that took place more than 20 years ago, Okay Player reported. An HBO documentary called “Storm Over Brooklyn” documented the murder of a 19-year-old named Yusef Hawkins by a mob of 30 white men and accused Raucci of being one of the 30 men involved.

READ NEXT: Quinn Coleman, the Son of Former BET CEO Debra Lee, Dead at 31