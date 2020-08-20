Jesse Lee Santos: Britney Spears & Will Smith’s Back-Up Dancer Accused of Sex Crimes

Jesse Lee Santos is the back-up dancer who worked with Britney Spears and Will Smith. On August 19, Santos, 45, was accused of a variety of sex crimes by the North Las Vegas Police Department.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Santos is accused of “sexual assault, lewdness with a minor, sexual conduct between a school employee and a student, child abuse and intentional transmission of HIV.”

Police Believe There Could Be Other Alleged Victims in Kentucky, Florida, Maryland, Georgia & California

Santos is the owner of JLS Entertainment which operates in Las Vegas, according to his LinkedIn page. On his LinkedIn profile, Santos says that he has worked with Britney Spears, Mandy Moore, Will Smith, Pink, Madonna and Jessica Simpson. The Review-Journal article notes that police believe that there may be other alleged victims in other states as Santos regularly traveled for work. The states where police believe there could be other alleged victims include Kentucky, Florida, Maryland, Georgia and California.

Santos’ business is registered to a home in North Las Vegas.

Santos lists appearances in Austin Powers 3: Goldmember, The Hot Chick, with Rob Schneider Honey with Jessica Alba and Malibu’s Most Wanted alongside Jamie Kennedy, on his LinkedIn profile. Santos’ appearance in The Hot Chick, is reflected on his IMDb page as are appearances in 2001’s Britney Spears: Live From Las Vegas.

Santos Appeared in Britney Spears’ ‘Slave 4 U’ Video

Santos appeared on awards shows such as the MTV Video Music Awards, the Grammy Awards and the Soul Train Awards. Santos writes on his LinkedIn page: “I have done over 25 music videos which include “Wild Wild West” with Will Smith, “Crazy” with Britney Spears, “Most Girls” with P!NK, “Irresistible” and “A Lil’ Bit” with Jessica Simpson, “Slave 4 U” and “Overprotected” with Britney Spears, “Pass the Dutch” with Missy Elliott, and “Hands up” with TLC.” Santos told the website Dance USA Dance in 2018 that his dance career began in 1999.

On his Twitter page, Santos describes himself as an “Artistic Director, Choreographer/Educator & Dancer, Talent Manager, Production Guru, Animal Lover…Simply LIVING…” At the time of writing, Santos’ Instagram page has been removed.

According to Santos’ Facebook page, his hometown is Tracy, California. Santos said that he attended San Joaquin Delta College. On that profile, Santos said that he is the manager of dancer Justin “Jet Li” Victor Valles and the dance groups Elektro Botz and Super Cr3w.

Santos Has Described Dance as Being as ‘Strong’ as Prayer

Santos was asked in a July 2017 interview with World of Dance magazine about what dance means to him. Santos replied:

Dance is important to the world because life doesn’t necessarily come out too easy in most communities, cultures, families, and young talent of today. So with dance it becomes a language, an acceptable and universal voice, that most young voices or communities are allowed to use to express areas of their life trials, tribulations, blessings, and conquests that they’re not able to express otherwise with just simple words. To be given the opportunity to exhale expression within creative movements for some people is as strong as a “prayer.”

