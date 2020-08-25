WATCH: Kimberly Guilfoyle Screams to Empty Room During RNC Speech

Getty Kimberly Guilfoyle pre-records her address to the Republican National Convention at the Mellon Auditorium August 24, 2020.

Kimberly Guilfoyle delivered a long message at the Republican National Convention during the first night of the RNC’s event. Much of her speech included moments where she was yelling at an empty room, and now people on social media can’t stop talking about it.

Watch Guilfoyle’s Speech

During her speech, she spoke a lot about socialism and “radical” Democrats. And she frequently yelled out her speech. Here are some clips from her speech.

And here’s another clip.

You can watch her full speech below.

Kimberly Guilfoyle's 2020 Republican National Convention Speech | FULLKimberly Guilfoyle's Full Remarks at the 2020 Republican National Convention. #RNC20202020-08-25T01:59:55Z

Now Twitter Can’t Stop Talking About How She Was Yelling to an Empty Room

Now people on social media can’t stop talking about how many times she was yelling to the mostly empty room.

Josh Jordan tweeted the sheer number of people who were talking about how Guilfoyle was yelling so much. He wrote: “I’m not watching the RNC tonight, but I get the impression that Kimberly Guilfoyle is yelling at America tonight.”

Someone else tweeted: “Would Kim Guilfoyle please stop yelling.”

One person tweeted that they were wondering why Guilfoyle was so mad, writing: “Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle yelling so much? And who she is directing that at? She is so mad!”

Another person simply tweeted, “Kim Guilfoyle is yelling at us.”

Some people wondered just who she was yelling at.

And some pointed out that because of social distancing, the room was pretty much empty while she was yelling.

Another person wrote:

In fact, a lot of people pointed out that she was yelling to a mostly empty room. One person pointed out that with all of her TV experience, she definitely knows how to be energetic without necessarily needing to yell.

Another person pointed out that if there had been applause, it would have felt less awkward. The wrote: “kimberly guilfoyle really shouldve accounted for the fact that there’s no audience. think that wouldve sounded a lot less weird if there were applause, but the yelling was a bit awkward in an empty room.”

Guilfoyle is currently dating Donald Trump, Jr. and she’s a fundraiser for President Donald Trump’s campaign. They reportedly began dating in April 2018. She was previously married to Gavin Newsom, including during the first two years that he was mayor of San Francisco, before he was governor. When they separated, they said it was because it was hard to maintain a relationship while living on opposite coasts. She was co-host of The Five on Fox through part of 2018.

Guilfoyle had to briefly stop campaigning for Trump when she tested positive for the novel coronavirus, LA Times reported. She immediately isolated after her positive test, and at the time she wasn’t showing any symptoms. She told CNN that she was asymptomatic and feeling pretty good. Two-and-a-half weeks later she was recovered and visiting with Trump, People reported.

Tonight was the first night of the Republican National Convention, and Guilfoyle’s boyfriend Donald Trump, Jr. is expected to speak later after her speech. The convention will continue for three more days.

