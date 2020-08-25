WATCH: Kimberly Guilfoyle Screams to Empty Room During RNC Speech

Kimberly Guilfoyle delivered a long message at the Republican National Convention during the first night of the RNC’s event. Much of her speech included moments where she was yelling at an empty room, and now people on social media can’t stop talking about it.

Watch Guilfoyle’s Speech

During her speech, she spoke a lot about socialism and “radical” Democrats. And she frequently yelled out her speech. Here are some clips from her speech.

Trump campaign fundraiser Kimberly Guilfoyle: “The same socialist policies which destroyed places like Cuba and Venezuela must not take root in our cities and our schools.” https://t.co/Fhn5rLFB2b #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/SFJXygAsel — ABC News (@ABC) August 25, 2020

And here’s another clip.

Trump campaign committee chair Kimberly Guilfoyle says the best is yet to come. #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/L00GHJxDqp — Josh Campbell (@joshscampbell) August 25, 2020

You can watch her full speech below.

Kimberly Guilfoyle's 2020 Republican National Convention Speech | FULLKimberly Guilfoyle's Full Remarks at the 2020 Republican National Convention. #RNC2020 2020-08-25T01:59:55Z

Now Twitter Can’t Stop Talking About How She Was Yelling to an Empty Room

Now people on social media can’t stop talking about how many times she was yelling to the mostly empty room.

Josh Jordan tweeted the sheer number of people who were talking about how Guilfoyle was yelling so much. He wrote: “I’m not watching the RNC tonight, but I get the impression that Kimberly Guilfoyle is yelling at America tonight.”

I'm not watching the RNC tonight, but I get the impression that Kimberly Guilfoyle is yelling at America tonight. pic.twitter.com/FokYoEVK7f — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) August 25, 2020

Someone else tweeted: “Would Kim Guilfoyle please stop yelling.”

WOULD KIM GUILFOYLE PLEASE STOP YELLING — Seth Masket (@smotus) August 25, 2020

One person tweeted that they were wondering why Guilfoyle was so mad, writing: “Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle yelling so much? And who she is directing that at? She is so mad!”

Why is Kimberly Guilfoyle yelling so much? And who she is directing that at? She is so mad! pic.twitter.com/n2cNsIWGaI — Alfredo Oliveira (@itsaoliveira) August 25, 2020

Another person simply tweeted, “Kim Guilfoyle is yelling at us.”

Kim Guilfoyle is yelling at us — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 25, 2020

Some people wondered just who she was yelling at.

Kimberly Guilfoyle is, in a word, terrifying. Who’s she yelling at? #RNCConvention — Johnathan S. Perkins 😷 (@JohnathanPerk) August 25, 2020

And some pointed out that because of social distancing, the room was pretty much empty while she was yelling.

Guilfoyle is yelling in an empty room. — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) August 25, 2020

Another person wrote:

I mean, at a certain point Kimberly Guilfoyle is just yelling at a podium in an empty room — Jess Aloe (@jess_aloe) August 25, 2020

In fact, a lot of people pointed out that she was yelling to a mostly empty room. One person pointed out that with all of her TV experience, she definitely knows how to be energetic without necessarily needing to yell.

Not quite sure why Guilfoyle is not willing/able to make the transition to an empty room. She has a ton of TV studio experience. She should be able to energetic without yelling. — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) August 25, 2020

Another person pointed out that if there had been applause, it would have felt less awkward. The wrote: “kimberly guilfoyle really shouldve accounted for the fact that there’s no audience. think that wouldve sounded a lot less weird if there were applause, but the yelling was a bit awkward in an empty room.”

kimberly guilfoyle really shouldve accounted for the fact that there’s no audience. think that wouldve sounded a lot less weird if there were applause, but the yelling was a bit awkward in an empty room — Sam (@joblessfailure) August 25, 2020

Guilfoyle is currently dating Donald Trump, Jr. and she’s a fundraiser for President Donald Trump’s campaign. They reportedly began dating in April 2018. She was previously married to Gavin Newsom, including during the first two years that he was mayor of San Francisco, before he was governor. When they separated, they said it was because it was hard to maintain a relationship while living on opposite coasts. She was co-host of The Five on Fox through part of 2018.

Guilfoyle had to briefly stop campaigning for Trump when she tested positive for the novel coronavirus, LA Times reported. She immediately isolated after her positive test, and at the time she wasn’t showing any symptoms. She told CNN that she was asymptomatic and feeling pretty good. Two-and-a-half weeks later she was recovered and visiting with Trump, People reported.

Tonight was the first night of the Republican National Convention, and Guilfoyle’s boyfriend Donald Trump, Jr. is expected to speak later after her speech. The convention will continue for three more days.