How to Watch Love Island USA Season 2 Online Without Cable

Hit romance reality competition show Love Island is back for a second season of the U.S. version, with the Islanders quarantining in Las Vegas and looking for love every night of the week on your TV. It premieres Monday, August 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS with a special two-hour premiere.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch Love Island on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device:

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber or you start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand CBS content via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS Channel, you can then watch Love Island episodes live or on-demand on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

If you’re looking for a service to completely replace cable, CBS (live in select markets) is one of the 100-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Love Island episodes live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most new shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Like the Amazon Prime CBS channel, this is a good option if you simply want to watch CBS and not any other channels. This is ultimately the same as Amazon option, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead:

Start Your CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch Love Island live or on-demand on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

CBS (live in select markets) is included in Hulu With Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels and Hulu’s extensive on-demand library of TV shows and movies. You can watch immediately with a seven-day free trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Love Island live on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Love Island Season 2 Preview

Love Island USA – New Twists Will Keep Islanders On Their Toes In Season 2

Get ready for all the romance and drama you know and love from Love Island when the second season kicks off with a two-hour premiere episode on Monday, August 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. After that, a new episode will air every night at 9 pm ET/PT, with a weekly recap episode airing from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Saturday night.

Note: Some nights there will be preemptions due to things like the Republican National Convention, so check your local listings to see if Love Island is on each night or not.

The show description teases that “after months spent in isolation and virtual dating, 11 singles prepare to find their perfect matches.” These “Islanders” will “embark on a summer of love, flirtation, drama and, ultimately, relationships; every few days, the islanders must couple up or risk being dumped and going home.”

The Islanders will be living in a villa on top of Caesar’s Entertainment’s boutique hotel The Cromwell in Las Vegas. Challenges abound with intriguing new islanders arriving and dramatic twists at every turn.

In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner, who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.

Love Island USA – Meet The Season 2 Islanders

Fans can truly immerse themselves in the experience by using the Love Island app for around-the-clock content, messages and all the gossip from inside the villa. Users get a say in who is hot and who is not, can stir things up by deciding who stays and who goes packing, and will receive exclusive updates straight to the palm of their hand.

As the health and safety of everyone involved in Love Island is the highest priority, ITV will follow specific health and safety protocols for COVID-19. All Las Vegas staff and crew working on the production and all cast participating will be within quarantined “bubbles” where they will undergo isolation before production begins and be tested prior to beginning work, and the cast will be tested prior to their participation.

They will also all be regularly tested throughout the season, as well as screened daily for symptoms. Crew and staff will be required to wear PPE and work in pods to enhance social distancing. Stringent and ongoing cleaning and disinfecting protocols in filming and production areas will be in place. In addition, COVID-19 compliance officers will be on staff to monitor and enforce all health and safety COVID-19 protocols.

Love Island airs every night at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, with a two-hour weekly recap show airing Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 10 pm. ET/PT.

