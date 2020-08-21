Rose McGowan Says Biden & DNC Are Monsters, Liars & Frauds

Actress and activist Rose McGowan slammed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and the Democratic National Convention while the convention aired on August 20. She’s previously said the former Vice President was toxic and accused the Democratic party of being a cult.

“You are the season of darkness,” she tweeted, tagging Biden and the DNC. “You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie.”

In her following message, which started to go viral with more than 25,000 likes, she asked what the Democratic party has done to help Americans.

She formatted her tweet as a question and answer, writing:

What have the Democrats done to solve ANYTHING? Help the poor? No. Help black & brown people? No. Stop police brutality? No. Help single mothers? No. Help children? No. You have achieved nothing. NOTHING. Why did people vote Trump? Because of you motherf***ers.

McGowan denied supporting President Donald Trump just because she was slamming Biden when one netizen noted that 170,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus under Trump’s leadership.

“Did I say I like him? No. I am an equal opportunity hater. American voters/cult members have been hoodwinked for years into believing they have to live with a lesser of two evils. Wake up. Demand more,” she said. “I love the asses saying ‘white feminist’ I’m one by accident, and the other not at all. Vote for whomever you want to vote for, but don’t kid yourself that one is better morally.”

McGowan Shared a Picture of Herself Crying After Biden Became The Presumptive Nominee

McGowan, a leading figure in the #MeToo movement, was disheartened when Biden became the presumptive presidential nominee in April. He officially accepted the nomination on August 20.

“I used to be a proud Democrat. I used to be a proud American. I would have died for this damned country and its ideals,” she wrote, as noted by The Independent.

“I thought democracy meant I had a right to choose those who lined up with my value system. But what if there’s no one? Now I know too much. And I feel really quite a sense of loss tonight.”

“I am not a cynical person, but America goddamn. Republicans have always been painted as the bad guys, and I’ve always seen them more as a cult, but now I realize so are the democrats and the media,” the star concluded. “Macro and Micro.”

The month before McGowan’s message, Biden was accused of sexual assault by Tara Reade, who said Biden assaulted her nearly 30 years ago in a Senate hallway. Biden has denied the claims.

Biden Promised to Lead America Out of The Darkness

Joe Biden Acceptance Speech at 2020 Democratic National ConventionJoe Biden: "May history be able to say that the end of this chapter of American darkness began here tonight." Full video here: https://cs.pn/2E3qHlt 2020-08-21T03:43:31Z

While accepting the Democratic Party’s nomination for president, Biden said he vowed to lead the country out of its darkness.

“Here and now I give you my word. If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst,” he said, according to a transcript shared by CNN. “I will be an ally of the light, not the darkness.”

Like former President Barak Obama, Biden talked about hope. “Hope is more powerful than fear. Light is more powerful than dark. This is our moment. This is our mission,” he said. “May history be able to say that the end of this chapter of American darkness began here tonight as love and hope and light joined in the battle for the soul of the nation. And this is a battle that we, together, will win.”

