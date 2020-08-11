COVID-19 Stimulus Check 2nd Round: Mnuchin Still Open To Negotiating

There has been a lot of talk around a second round of stimulus checks between the Republicans and the Democrats and nothing has come into fruition. Secretary of Treasury Steve Mnuchin said the Trump Administration is willing to resume the conversation with the Democrats regarding the $1,200 payments. In an interview with CNBC, Mnuchin said more money could be added to their relief plan in order to reach an agreement.

“The president is determined to spend what we need to spend. … We’re prepared to put more money on the table,” he said during an interview on “Squawk on the Street.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin: We're prepared to put more money on the table

The Trump administration is open to resuming coronavirus aid talks with Democratic leaders and would offer more aid money to try to reach a compromise, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Monday. "The president is determined to spend what we need to spend. … We're prepared to put more money on the table," he told CNBC's "Squawk on the Street." Mnuchin declined to say when he and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows would restart discussions with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer after negotiations ground to a halt on Friday. He said the Democratic leaders seemed "willing to compromise" as the sides stand trillions of dollars apart in what they want to spend to combat the pandemic's damage to Americans' health and wallets. "Again, if we can get a fair deal we're willing to do it this week," Mnuchin said. The Treasury secretary spoke after President Donald Trump tried to offer coronavirus aid through executive order over the weekend. Officials in Washington do not see the president's actions as a permanent fix, as they are limited in scope and constitutionally questionable. Only legislation from Congress, which controls federal spending, would unquestionably enshrine lifelines designed to boost the U.S. health-care system and economy. Trump's orders would extend extra federal unemployment insurance, which expired at the end of July, at a reduced level of $400 per week. The federal government would cover 75% of the payment with disaster relief funds, while states would cover the rest. Mnuchin contended states would have enough money to cover their share of the cost, even though many face budget crunches due to the pandemic. Democrats have pushed to extend the jobless benefit at the previous $600 per week.

The issue is that the Republicans do not want to spend over $1 trillion to offer Americans relief and the Democrats are willing to go up to $3 trillion in order to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic recover. Mnuchin said in his interview that the Democrats are however now “willing to compromise.”

“Again, if we can get a fair deal we’re willing to do it this week,” Mnuchin added.

President Trump Signed Four Executive Actions Offering Financial Relief

On August 8, President Trump signed four executive actions to extend benefits and coverage for those seeking aid. According to Forbes, he cut the $600 weekly unemployment payment to $400, federal student loan payments are still on hold, renters are offered protection from eviction and payroll taxes are deferred. Even though Trump promised that his bill would “make sure renters and homeowners can stay in their homes,” it doesn’t explicitly state anything about prohibiting evictions for homeowners with federal mortgages.

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden released a statement to The Hill saying that he wholeheartedly disagrees with Trump’s executive orders, calling them “a series of half-baked measures.”

“This is no art of the deal,” he said. “This is not presidential leadership. These orders are not real solutions. They are just another cynical ploy designed to deflect responsibility. Some measures do far more harm than good.”

He added that Trump is not ensuring that there are “protections or guarantees that the Social Security Trust Fund will be made whole.”

The Economy Isn’t Recovering From the Pandemic Yet

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the U.S economy with some hard blows and it isn’t showing any signs of improvement. According to CNN, 30 million people are receiving unemployment benefits and the unemployment rate is the highest it has been since the Great Depression. Only 18% percent of small businesses are open and people aren’t shopping as much, with consumer spending down 8% from January.

Chief economist at Moody’s Analytics Mark Zandi said Trump’s effort to help the economy recover are lackluster.

“They’re not going to do anybody any good in the here and now,” Zandi told Reuters about Trump’s executive orders.

Zandi added that the federal student loan relief that Trump is trying to extend until the end of 2020 isn’t all that substantial either.

“For the students that’s a big deal, but for the macro economy in a crisis, it’s really not meaningful.”

